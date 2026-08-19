'I Can't do it all Myself': Oklahoma's Young WRs Helping Build Depth at the Position

NORMAN — Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna appreciates the numbers he was able to put up last season, but he knows he can’t be the only reliable receiver on the team.

“I can’t do it all by myself,” Sategna said. “I need help. Those guys know that and they’ve been stepping up. They’ve been helping me out.”

While some of that help will come from outside the program, with the addition of Virginia transfer Trell Harris and Texas transfer Parker Livingstone expected to boost the room, plenty also figures to come from players who were on last year’s roster.

Elijah Thomas and Manny Choice were both primarily used on special teams last season as freshmen, playing a combined 23 games but recording just one 5-yard catch between them.

Both are expected to play an expanded role this season and are impressing so far in preseason camp as the Sooners count down to their Sept. 4 opener vs. UTEP.

“Shoot, John (Mateer) thinks, ‘I don’t have to just look at Isaiah,’” Sategna said Tuesday as the Sooners finished practice. “‘This guy’s going to be open, this guy’s going to be open, this guy’s going to execute.’ So that really takes some off my plate but that makes me execute at a high level.”

Oklahoma has emphasized the need for depth among the wide receivers this season.

“Everybody’s got the talent,” Sategna said. “Everybody can do this, do that. But really just be detailed receivers. That’s what we’ve been preaching to everybody. Not just them, but everybody as a whole.”

Sategna has been particularly impressed with Thomas, who played 13 games last season, almost exclusively on special teams.

“He’s made in a lab,” Sategna said. “Yoked up. Super fast. Like I said with the young guys, we just gotta work the details. That’s something I preach to him. Just try to overcommunicate with him. ‘If there’s anything you ever need, just come to me. I’ve been in your position and stuff.’ So I know how he feels.”

Thomas was one of the talks of last season’s preseason camp as well, but took some time adjusting to the speed of the game after coming from Checotah High School.

“He came from a small school in Oklahoma, so he probably wasn’t seeing — definitely wasn’t seeing — the types of looks BV (Brent Venables)’s giving us,” Sategna said. “But it’s all clicking for him. He’s playing super fast.”

At 6-foot-4, Choice is one of the tallest receivers in the room, behind only 6-6 Ivan Carreon and 6-5 Xavier Okwufulueze. Jayden Petit is also listed as 6-4.

“Just using your strength every single play,” Sategna said of what advice he’s given Choice. “‘You’re a big-body receiver. Go show that every single play.’”

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