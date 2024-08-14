In Jayden Gibson's Absence, Oklahoma WR J.J. Hester is Primed to Play a 'Real Role'
NORMAN — J.J. Hester’s patience has been tested at Oklahoma.
The Tulsa native transferred back to the Sooner State after two years at Missouri, but has spent the better part of two years on the training table rehabbing foot injuries at OU.
Injuries prevented Hester from building on his 12 catches for 225 yards and two scores in his redshirt freshman season at Missouri, but the time might finally be right for the 6-foot-4 receiver to make his mark for the Sooners.
“The only thing that’s held J.J. back is some injuries in his past,” OU coach Brent Venables said after practice on Tuesday. “He’s fought through that… He had a broken foot twice.”
Suddenly, Hester will have the opportunity to carve out a role in Emmett Jones’ receiver rotation.
Jayden Gibson’s season unfortunately came to an end with an injury he sustained in training camp, opening up a bundle of touches that the third-year player was expected to get this fall.
Andrel Anthony, OU’s breakout star from the first half of the 2023 season, is still working back from the knee injury that cost him the back half of the season, leaving Deion Burks, Jalil Farooq and Nic Anderson as the proven commodities on the outside for quarterback Jackson Arnold.
Finally back and healthy, Hester’s speed and large frame has him in position for a role in the offense when the Sooners kick off on Aug. 30 against Temple.
“I’m feeling 100 percent,” Hester said on Tuesday. “You know, it took me a while to get back to this, but overall it’s been going great, and I’m just blessed to get back on the field.”
Hester said he finally started to feel like his old self as spring football closed down a few months ago, which was cathartic after battling through the rehabilitation process.
“It took a toll on me, definitely, just the mental side of it,” Hester said. “Just coming in here, wanting to help the offense play and then getting injured, that was definitely unexpected. I just stayed close with family, friends and kept God close, and I was able to battle back and come back.”
Gibson, who is listed at 6-5, would have been a matchup nightmare for opposing secondaries.
Hester feels he’s built similarly, and that he’s a great option to slide in and post similar issues.
“[I’m] a big, physical, downfield threat with speed,” Hester said. “Able to use my body in multiple ways and just, you know, put the defense in a bind.”
The guys who go up against Hester every day in practice agree with the wide receiver’s assessment of his skillset.
“I’ve seen that ‘918 JJ’ that I’ve known since high school,” Oklahoma safety Robert Spears-Jennings said on Tuesday. “He is showing himself and back into his groove and showing everybody why he should be fighting for that starting spot.”
Venables is excited about Hester’s all-around game, as he thinks he can impact the game in multiple ways.
“He’s been fantastic,” Venables said. “He’s long, he’s really fast, he’s got a tremendous catch radius, he plays tough, blocks well and then he’s an excellent special teams player.
“So, again, his growth and development is exactly other than the injuries is exactly what we thought we could potentially get out of him. So he’s going to have a real role for us.”
Losing Gibson was a blow, but Hester is ready to slot in and take his opportunity this fall.
“I’m looking forward to making a big impact,” Hester said. “You know, when one man goes down, the next is up. That’s what our coach preaches a lot, and he has everybody ready to go if anybody goes down.”