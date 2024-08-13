All Sooners

Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Confirms WR's Injury

Jayden Gibson went down in practice last week with a knee injury and will miss the entire 2024 season.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma's Jayden Gibson
Oklahoma's Jayden Gibson / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables on Tuesday confirmed the bad news: wide receiver Jayden Gibson will not play this season.

Gibson, a 6-foot-5, 197-pound junior from West Orange, FL, injured his knee on Tuesday at practice and will miss all of 2024.

“We’ve got one player that won’t be back, and we know that’s Jayden Gibson,” Venables said outside the Switzer Center after a morning practice at the OU rugby fields.

Gibson caught 15 passes for 387 yards and five touchdowns last season, averaging a mind-blowing 25.8 yards per catch. Teammates and coaches had remarked that he was having a strong preseason training camp and were anticipating another step in his career trajectory.

Instead, Gibson will redshirt this season and try to regroup in the 2025 offseason.

“Other than that, everybody (has) just the normal bumps and bruises,” Venables said.

Published
John E. Hoover

JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football