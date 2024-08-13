Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Confirms WR's Injury
NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables on Tuesday confirmed the bad news: wide receiver Jayden Gibson will not play this season.
Gibson, a 6-foot-5, 197-pound junior from West Orange, FL, injured his knee on Tuesday at practice and will miss all of 2024.
“We’ve got one player that won’t be back, and we know that’s Jayden Gibson,” Venables said outside the Switzer Center after a morning practice at the OU rugby fields.
Gibson caught 15 passes for 387 yards and five touchdowns last season, averaging a mind-blowing 25.8 yards per catch. Teammates and coaches had remarked that he was having a strong preseason training camp and were anticipating another step in his career trajectory.
Instead, Gibson will redshirt this season and try to regroup in the 2025 offseason.
“Other than that, everybody (has) just the normal bumps and bruises,” Venables said.