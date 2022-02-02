In-State Star Gentry Williams Signs With Oklahoma

The Booker T. Washington standout signed with the Sooners on Wednesday after declining to sign in December.

Gentry Williams has signed with Oklahoma.

The top rated player in the Sooner State stuck with OU despite the coaching changes, and will play his college football in Norman.

Though he never decommitted from the Sooners, Williams opted not to sign during the Early Signing Period, as OU didn’t have a defensive backs coach hired at the time.

But after the hiring of Jay Valai, Oklahoma was able to host Williams for another official visit, and it was all the talented defensive back needed to stay firm in his pledge to OU.

Williams, the No. 76-overall player in the 2022 SI99, stands 6-foot-0 and 170-pounds, and he’ll join Jayden Rowe and Robert Spears-Jennings as Oklahoma’s defensive back signees from the Tulsa area.

The signing of Williams goes a long way toward Oklahoma rebuilding relationships in the Tulsa area specifically, as the Sooners were able to grab all three high-end defensive back prospects in this recruiting cycle.

OU’s pursuit of Williams was especially impressive, as the Sooners held off charges from USC, Florida and Arkansas, among others.

To go along with the three defensive commits, Oklahoma also won the race for in-state offensive tackle Jacob Sexton, who signed in December, and Heritage Hall wide receiver Gavin Freeman announced he is going to accept a preferred walk-on offer from OU.

Brent Venables’ staff will hope to continue to make inroads back into Oklahoma over the coming recruiting cycles, and their work keeping together the 2022 class if the first step in that direction for the Sooners.

