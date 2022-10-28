Iowa State Cyclones: By the Numbers

Oklahoma’s bye week is in the rearview, and the Sooners are hitting the road to take the field against the best defense they’ll see this season.

Iowa State (3-4 overall, 0-4 Big 12) is rebuilding after losing the core of the team to graduation and the NFL, but the Cyclones’ record is deceiving.

All four of Iowa State’s losses have come by a combined 14 points, meanwhile Matt Campbell’s Cyclones pace the conference in virtually ever major defensive category.

Emerging from the trip to Ames victorious is far from a sure thing for the Sooners (4-3, 1-3), and they’ll have to take care of the football to score on the Iowa State defense.

1

Iowa State defensive linemen Will McDonald IV (9) and J.R. Singleton (56) celebrate after sacking Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez Bryon Houlgrave / The Register-USA TODAY NETWORK

Once again, Jon Heacock’s defense is pacing the conference.

Iowa State enters the weekend leading the Big 12 in total defense, allowing 289.7 yards per game, rushing defense (105.3), passing defense (184.4) and scoring defense (15.1).

Fresh off being named a First Team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America last year, defensive lineman Will McDonald IV is again making an impact in Ames.

McDonald has 3.5 quarterback sacks through the first seven games.

Even more impressive than leading the conference in the four major defensive categories is how the Cyclones are getting the job done.

Iowa State is ranked No. 91 in the country in tackles for loss per game and tied for 105th nationally in sacks per game.

Instead of living in the backfield, the Cyclone defense is fundamentally sound on every snap and forces offenses to have sustained success on long scoring drives.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby will have to be patient on Saturday, as a couple of bad plays could quickly get the Sooners off schedule and put pressure on the Oklahoma defense to get stops to keep the team in the game.

3

Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson is averaging a Big 12-high 9.6 receptions per game this year Bryon Houlgrave / The Register-USA TODAY NETWORK

Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson is without question the focal point of the Iowa State offense.

Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has connected early and often with Hutchinson, resulting in three straight 100-yard receiving performances from the senior standout.

A two-time First Team All-Big 12 selection, Hutchinson set a school record with 83 receptions last year.

He could very well break the record again this year, as he already has 67 receptions this season.

Hutchinson’s 9.6 catches per game paces the conference, and he also leads the Big 12 with 108.3 receiving yards per contest and is second in the conference with five receiving touchdowns.

His ability to shed tackles and pick up yards after the catch has been a boon to Dekkers, who is completing 67.7 percent of his passing attempts in his first season a starter.

The Cyclones need all the production they can get out of the passing game as well, as Iowa State is currently ranked 118th in the country in rushing yards per game.

4.9

Will McDonald IV set a school record with 11.5 sacks last year for Iowa State Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State’s defense is a tough riddle to crack at any point.

But the Cyclones have been especially good at making adjustments at halftime and locking down opponents in the second half.

On average, opposing offenses are only scoring 4.9 second half points per game, which is tied with Ohio State for the third-best mark in the country. Only Illinois (2.4) and Georgia (4.6) are allowing fewer points in the second half on average.

Teams aren’t really moving the ball on ISU in the second half either, as the Cyclones give up 115.4 second half yards per game.

The Sooners have struggled to start fast this season. Oklahoma has fallen behind first in five of its seven contests already this season, only getting out in front of UTEP and Kansas.

Gabriel will need to get the offense off to a fast start on Saturday, otherwise Heacock’s halftime adjustments could shut the door on any offensive success OU finds.

Oklahoma will return to action at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Jack Trick Stadium, and the game between the Sooners and the Cyclones will be broadcast on FS1.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.