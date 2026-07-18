Is Oklahoma LB Kip Lewis Getting Enough Attention Ahead of 2026 Season?

Kip Lewis still has to earn respect in some circles.

The Oklahoma linebacker opted to return for his redshirt senior season after leading the Sooners' defense in tackles a year ago.

Convincing Lewis to return for one more season was a coup for head coach Brent Venables and general manager Jim Nagy, as he's emerged as one of OU's most consistent players.

Phil Steele, author of Phil Steele's College Football Preview, projected Lewis as a preseason First Team All-American, but Lewis was nowhere to be found on The Athletic's preseason All-SEC team.

Lewis totaled a career-high 76 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks last year in one of the SEC’s best defenses.

He did it in a group that heavily rotated, too, as Venables and his defensive staff worked to keep every member of the defense as fresh as possible.

Though Lewis didn’t record any interceptions in 2025, he proved he can change games twice in 2024 with a Pick Six against both Auburn and Alabama.

Auburn's Xavier Atkins, Raheem Biles of Texas and Georgia's Chris Cole took the spots on the preseason First Team, while Alabama's Yhonzae Pierre, Georgia's Raylen Wilson and Ole Miss' Suntarine Perkins took the trio of linebacker spots on the preseason Second Team.

Earlier in the offseason, Nagy noted on X, formerly Twitter, how he believes the recognition Lewis is getting coming into the season nationally does not line up with Lewis' buzz in NFL circles.

Not sure how or why national media is sleeping on @KipLewis9. NFL scouts certainly aren't. #Team132 https://t.co/oUvGnFWEC9 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagyOU) July 8, 2026

While Lewis was left off the list, a handful of his teammates did make the cut.

Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna was the Sooners' lone First Team selection on offense.

Sategna made an immediate impact in Norman after transferring from Arkansas, hauling in 67 catches for 965 yards and eight scores. Sategna also returned 24 punts for 318 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per return.

On the other side of the ball, defensive tackle David Stone earned preseason First Team honors.

Stone totaled 42 tackles last year, including eight tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, and he'll have an even bigger chance to impact games as a junior after Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams both graduated.

Returning Lou Groza Award winner Tate Sandell was named the First Team kicker by The Athletic following his outstanding 2025 season.

None of Sategna's teammates on offense were named to the Second Team, though Venables' defense did have a pair of Second Team selections.

Defensive end Taylor Wein exploded onto the scene last year. He totaled 39 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks, and he also had an interception. Wein finished fifth in the SEC in tackles for loss in 2025, and his seven sacks were tied for eighth in the league.

Junior cornerback Eli Bowen joined Wein on the preseason Second Team.

The Sooners will take part in SEC Media Days on Monday. Venables will be joined in Tampa by quarterback John Mateer, Wein and offensive guard Eddy Pierre-Louis.

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