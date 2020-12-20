It’s official: OU’s playoff streak ends

Oklahoma’s playoff run is over.

The Sooners’ bowl destination will be announced later Sunday, but during the College Football Playoff selection show on ESPN, the committee revealed this year’s playoff field, and OU’s streak of three straight appearances is over.

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame comprise this year’s field.

After winning its sixth consecutive Big 12 Conference crown, a 27-21 victory over No. 6-ranked Iowa State on Saturday, No. 10-ranked OU (8-2) had faint hopes of returning to this year's playoff but could only climb to No. 6.

The Sooners have been to a bowl game every year since since 1999, a school-record run of 22 straight seasons. With Virginia Tech opting out of the postseason this year, OU’s streak is now the second-longest in the nation behind Georgia (24).

Oklahoma is 29-23-1 in bowl games all-time. Lincoln Riley is 0-3 as a head coach in the postseason, with all three losses coming in the College Football Playoff.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.