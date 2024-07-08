Jackson Arnold, Two Veteran Defenders to Represent Oklahoma at SEC Media Days
On Monday afternoon, the SEC revealed each team's representatives for SEC Media Days.
For Oklahoma, senior linebacker Danny Stutsman, senior defensive back Billy Bowman and sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold will represent the Sooners alongside Brent Venables at SEC Media Days.
The event will take place from July 15-18 at The Omni Hotel in Dallas, with OU set to speak on Tuesday, July 16. The Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers and Missouri Tigers will also take the podium on Tuesday.
Stutsman, Bowman and Arnold feel like obvious choices for Oklahoma. Stutsman and Bowman are two of the team's best overall players and have been with the program since 2021, providing veteran leadership in the team's locker room and on the field.
Both Stutsman and Bowman likely would have been selected in the NFL Draft, but the two star defenders elected to return to Norman for their senior seasons under Venables.
Stutsman, who earned Preseason All-American honors last week, tallied 104 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception returned for a touchdown, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles as a junior in 2023.
Bowman, who had an argument to be amongst the Thorpe Award finalists in 2023, racked up 63 tackles, three tackles for loss, six interceptions, three pick sixes and four pass breakups last year.
In addition to impressive counting stats, both of the aforementioned players came up with big plays in clutch moments throughout the season to help get the Sooners to a 10-2 regular season record.
Tuesday will be Arnold's first soiree into conference media days after spending most of his freshman season as Oklahoma's backup quarterback. The former 5-star prospect started in the Alamo Bowl against a feisty Arizona defense and is set to be OU's full-time starter in 2024.
Last summer, Stutsman, Drake Stoops, Dillon Gabriel and Jonah Laulu represented the Sooners in Arlington, TX, for Big 12 Media Days.