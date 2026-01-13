Oklahoma Adds Veteran Defensive Tackle via Portal, per Report

Oklahoma made another addition to its defensive line on Monday evening.

The Sooners signed former Georgia State defensive tackle Bishop Thomas, per On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett.

Thomas is well-traveled throughout his collegiate career.

He started with Florida State in 2022 before making his way to Colorado for the 2023 season.

Thomas transferred to Georgia State in 2024, where he spent two seasons.

As a freshman with the Seminoles, he appeared in just two games, totaling one single tackle.

With Colorado, he totaled six tackles and two tackles for loss as well as a pass defended and a fumble recovery in nine games.

Thomas only played in three games in 2024, totaling two tackles, before enjoying a breakout 2025 campaign.

He played in 12 games and finished with 48 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sack and a deflected pass in 2025.

Thomas will have one year of eligibility remaining to use in Norman.

Though rising juniors David Stone and Jayden Jackson will both return in 2026, the Sooners needed to fill the void left in the rotation by Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams, who both graduated at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Oklahoma hoped Markus Strong would be able to step up and play a major role next season, but Strong opted to head toward the transfer portal, where he landed at Clemson.

Thomas was listed at 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds at Georgia State, and he brings both needed depth and experience to a room that is young behind Stone and Jackson.

Previously, OU had added a younger piece to its defensive line.

The Sooners won an SEC recruiting battle for former UTSA pass rusher Kenny Ozowalu, who will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Though Thomas comes to Oklahoma from Georgia State, he has great recruiting pedigree.

When he signed with Florida State, he was rated as a 4-star high school recruit by 247Sports.

Elsewhere along the defense, OU general manager Jim Nagy and head coach Brent Venables have landed former Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan and former Oregon defensive back Dekoda Fields.

Sullivan will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Sooners, and Fields will be able to stay in Norman for three years.

In total, Oklahoma has added 13 players to its roster via the transfer portal since the portal window opened up on Jan. 2.

The transfer portal window will remain open until Jan. 16, though players who are in the portal can commit and enroll at their new destinations after the Jan. 16 deadline.