All Sooners

Javonnie Gibson's 'Abnormal' Preparation Habits Helping Fuel Oklahoma WRs Return

Javonnie Gibson has attacked his return from injury just as aggressively as he did his rehab, and now the Sooners are beginning to reap the benefits.

Ryan Aber

OU wide receiver Javonnie Gibson (11) warms up against Temple earlier this season. Gibson's work ethic has drawn praise from coaches and teammates as he's steadily come on of later after an injury he suffered in the spring kept him out for the first fourt games.
OU wide receiver Javonnie Gibson (11) warms up against Temple earlier this season. Gibson's work ethic has drawn praise from coaches and teammates as he's steadily come on of later after an injury he suffered in the spring kept him out for the first fourt games. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

NORMAN — Ben Arbuckle’s flight to South Carolina last week was a bit more cramped than he’s used to.

Usually Arbuckle shared a row with offensive analyst Blaise Bentsen, with the middle seat between them open.

But Arbuckle got bumped to the middle seat on the flight east last weekend.

The reason? 

Wide receiver Javonnie Gibson, who sidled up next to Arbuckle for much of the flight to go over the game plan and his role in the offense.

“Anytime a kid wants to get extra work, it’d be coaching malpractice of me not to want to give them what they want on that,” Arbuckle said.

Gibson’s role has steadily increased since he returned from an injury that kept him out of the season’s first four games.

Against Kent State, he had a 5-yard catch in 23 plays. The next week, against Texas, he played 33 plays and had one 17-yard reception and completed an 8-yard pass.

Then last week against South Carolina, he had five catches for 24 yards on 60 plays. 

“I’m proud of him,” quarterback John Mateer said. “He’s putting in the work, and he’s getting the fruits of it.”

Read More Oklahoma Football

Sooners coach Brent Venables wasn’t aware until being asked about it Tuesday that Gibson had sought out Arbuckle on the flight.

“That’s not the norm,” Venables said. “It doesn’t surprise me. He loves ball.”

He graded out at 65.5 in the game, according to Pro Football Focus — fifth-best on the team offensively and second-best among wide receivers behind only Isaiah Sategna.

“It’s really exciting for us to watch him get back into this rhythm and the confidence and those types of things,” Venables said. “But he’s very hungry. He shows up every day to the facility with an edge and hunger, wants to contribute.”

Gibson figures to once again play a significant role this weekend when the 13th-ranked Sooners host No. 8 Ole Miss at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday in a game televised on ABC.

With Keontez Lewis’ status in doubt, Gibson figures to have plenty of opportunities. He’s earning them even when Lewis is back to full health.

Gibson is earning those opportunities not only with things like sitting with Arbuckle on plane rides, but with the extra time he’s spent with Arbuckle during the week, and the rapport he continues to build with Mateer.

“The biggest thing, if a player wants to watch extra film with me, I ain’t gonna tell him no,” Arbuckle said. That’s a level of buy-in that I think is huge for development. Javonnie, he wanted to make sure he was prepared and he was. He went into the game and no busts, was where he was supposed to be.

“There’s a few things I pointed out to him after like, ‘Hey, I need a little bit more strain right here from you, all right?’ But he knew what to do.”

feed

Published
Ryan Aber
RYAN ABER

Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

Home/Football