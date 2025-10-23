All Sooners

Oklahoma May Have to Battle No. 8 Ole Miss Without DB Gentry Williams

The status of veteran OU defensive back Gentry Williams is still unclear after the first SEC Availability Report of the week was published on Wednesday night.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma defensive back Gentry Williams makes a tackle against Auburn.
Oklahoma defensive back Gentry Williams makes a tackle against Auburn. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma could potentially be without a key piece in the secondary against No. 8 Mississippi on Saturday.

Defensive back Gentry Williams was listed as “questionable” on the week’s first SEC Availability Report on Wednesday.

Williams exited last week’s victory over South Carolina in the first quarter. 

After the game, OU coach Brent Venables said that the veteran defensive back “banged up his shoulder,” but “everything was clear, the X-rays and stuff. So hopefully it'll be okay.” 

Williams has been an essential part of Oklahoma’s secondary this season. 

He’s appeared in every game except for the Sooners’ road win over Temple, playing opposite of both Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory

Oklahoma right tackle Derek Simmons was also listed as “questionable” on Wednesday. 

He exited the Sooners’ loss to Texas at the end of the first quarter, but was able to return last week in Columbia, where he played the entire game.

Read More Oklahoma Football

Notably, defensive back Kendel Dolby was absent from the report. 

He first appeared on Oklahoma’s availability report last Friday. Dolby has appeared in four games this season for the Sooners.

Venables said Dolby was “available” during his press conference on Tuesday, but that he is “trying to figure everything out.”

Running back Jovantae Barnes was listed as “questionable.”

Barnes was not listed on the availability report leading up to the contest with Texas, but Venables said he pulled up during the warmup.

He missed last week’s 26-7 win over South Carolina. Notably, Barnes has appeared in just four games this year. If the senior misses all of Oklahoma’s remaining regular season contests, he can redshirt and play one more season in 2026.

Offensive tackle Logan Howland was also listed as “questionable”. He has missed the last two conference games for the Sooners after exiting the contest against Kent State after playing one offensive snap. 

Receiver Keontez Lewis appeared on the availability report as “doubtful.”

He exited OU’s win over Kent State after a scary collision with the brick wall beyond the north endzone at Owen Field. Lewis returned for Oklahoma’s battle with Texas, but was absent against the Gamecocks. 

A trio of OU offensive linemen has already been ruled out of Saturday’s contest. 

Center Troy Everett, who sustained a season-ending injury, was listed as “out” on the availability report, as were offensive tackles Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor

Ole Miss may be down a key weapon. 

Tight end Dae’Quan Wright was listed as “questionable.”

Wright is second on the team with 393 yards on 19 receptions, and he leads Mississippi with three touchdown catches. 

The Sooners and the Rebels will battle Saturday on Owen Field at 11 a.m., and the contest will be broadcast on ABC. 

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Football