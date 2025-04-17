Jim Nagy, Oklahoma Hire Former OKPreps, Air Force Quarterback Kale Pearson
Jim Nagy’s personnel staff at Oklahoma continues to take shape.
OU on Wednesday finalized a hire by adding Kale Pearson to Nagy’s staff as Director of High School Scouting.
Pearson, who was General Manager, Director of Recruiting and NFL Liaison at Air Force Academy, changed his bio on Twitter/X and on LinkedIn on Wednesday, one day after his first tweet as a Sooner welcoming OU’s two newest transfer portal arrivals.
Pearson was a Falcons quarterback and graduated from the Academy in 2015. He was a three-time letterman at Air Force and was a team captain as a senior in 2014, when he won the Brian Bullard Memorial Award — the highest honor an Air Force player can earn — after leading the Falcons to a 10-3 record, the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy and a victory in the 2014 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
In 23 games at AFA, Pearson completed 118-of 208 passes (56.7 percent) for 1,764 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions across three seasons. He also rushed for 751 yards and eight touchdowns on 199 career carries.
Pearson played high school football for Kirk Fridrich at Union High School in Tulsa, where he helped lead Union to three straight state championships and a 26-2 record in two years as the starter.
Pearson served his active duty requirements as a logistics officer, according to his Air Force bio. He served as the Maintenance Operations Officer and Deployment Officer of the 552nd Air Control Wing at Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City from 2019-21. He was responsible for the planning and execution of the wing deployments and training exercises.
Prior to that assignment, Pearson served as a Flight Commander and Logistics Readiness Officer of the 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, from 2016-19, where he was responsible for ensuring the receipt, storage and issue of aircraft assets and jet fuel totaling $94 million. He deployed with Special Operations Joint Task Force between assignments.
Pearson began his post-football Air Force career as a graduate assistant coach at the Academy from 2015-16. He helped the Falcons to the 2015 Armed Forced Bowl and a Mountain West Championship appearance while on staff.
Among Pearson’s achievements in Colorado Springs was a degree in management, completion of Astronautical Engineering and Operation Air Force in the summer of 2013 as well as working on the leadership group for Basic Cadet Training and completion of Combat Survival Training and the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles program.
Pearson’s father Preston Pearson was on Fridrich’s staff at Union and is now head coach at Skiatook, OK.