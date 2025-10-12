John Mateer Said His Eyes, Not His Thumb, Betrayed Him in Oklahoma's Loss to Texas
DALLAS — John Mateer didn’t make any mention of his famous thumb during his dissection of Oklahoma’s 23-6 loss to Texas.
“The pain level was nothing. There’s no excuse,” Mateer said on Saturday. “I was ready to go, physically. Mentally, I just didn’t perform. My eyes weren’t as good as they needed to be. When your quarterback doesn’t play good football, hard to win in this league.
“That’s what happened. Honored to play in the game and see the atmosphere. I just didn’t play good enough.”
Seventeen days after surgery on his thumb, Mateer led the No. 6-ranked Sooners into the Red River Rivalry.
For the third time in four years, OU failed to score a touchdown. Mateer completed 20-of-38 passes for 202 yards and three picks. He carried the ball 14 times for five yards, including five sacks that subtracted 32 yards of offense.
Mateer rushed back to get into the lineup for the Sooners, but he wasn’t crisp.
He overthrew tight end Jaren Kanak for his first interception.
His second was even worse, as he missed Deion Burks for a touchdown with two seconds left before halftime.
His third was a throw that was behind receiver Isaiah Sategna. The ball bounced off his receiver’s hands and into the arms of Graceson Littleton.
“I got to practice a good amount (this week),” Mateer said. “It has nothing to do with how I performed. I was prepared, studied film the same way. I just didn’t come out ready to play.
“… Physically, I did well. … But mentally or whatever you want to say, I wasn’t prepared. That’s my fault.”
The Texas defensive line dominated Oklahoma’s offensive line.
The Sooners totaled a measly 48 rushing yards and averaged 1.6 yards per carry, allowing the Longhorns to dial in on stopping Mateer.
OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said the Texas game plan wasn’t surprising, so Mateer’s “bad eyes” weren’t down to the Longhorns rolling out formational wrinkles.
“I think there’s a lot of things that can affect your eyes; it’s not necessarily the back end (of the defense),” Arbuckle said. “There’s some things that can be going on right in front of you. Maybe you feel a little bit of pressure, and you think maybe you got to get the ball out a little bit quicker than you do, and you flush and run. I mean, no, it wasn’t anything too bizarre.”
At one point in the first half, Mateer’s thumb began bleeding, but he maintained he was unbothered by his hand.
“It was good,” Mateer said. “Held a ball, kept it warm. Didn’t feel it when I was on the field.”
OU coach Brent Venables, who is now 1-3 against Texas as a head coach, said Mateer was officially cleared to play on Thursday.
“He epitomizes the guts and the toughness,” Venables said. “Loves to compete. He loves his teammates. A week ago playing Kent State, he wanted to put the pads on. … He wanted to be with his teammates in pregame. He wanted to be every part of game day.
“He’s incredible. He went through all the protocols and all those kinds of things. Everybody’s body heals and responds differently and their ability to – there’s a pain piece to it and ability to grip the ball and the fundamental things you need to throw the football and hand it off and all those type of things. No surprise, whatsoever, who John is.”
The Sooners (5-1, 1-1 SEC) will look to bounce back next week on the road agaisnt South Carolina.