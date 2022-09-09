Skip to main content

Kent State Golden Flashes: By the Numbers

The Golden Flashes had an explosive offense last year, though they're battling through a difficult non-conference slate in 2022.

After notching a win in Brent Venables’ first game at Oklahoma, the Sooners will now turn their sights to a Mid-American Conference foe.

The No. 7-ranked Sooners (1-0) play host to the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1) on Saturday night for OU’s first ESPN+ contest.

Sean Lewis’ Golden Flashes are in the midst of a treacherous non-conference slate that includes road trips to play at Washington, in Norman and against Georgia.

An explosive offense a year ago, Kent State will try and stress the Sooner defense this Saturday in the unit’s second game in Venables’ scheme.

248.6

Though Kent State moved quickly last year, they were still committed to running the football.

In 2021, KSU averaged 248.6 rushing yards per game, the third best mark in college football.

Running back Marquez Cooper led Kent State’s dynamic rushing attack.

Cooper ran for 1,205 yards last season, becoming the first Flashes’ rusher to cross the 1,000-yard mark since 2012.

Washington’s defense held Cooper in check last week, allowing the junior just 36 yards on 11 rushes, but he will be a test for an Oklahoma run defense that held strong against UTEP.

1997

Kent State also had a talented pass catcher to pair with Cooper’s ground attack last year.

Wide reviewer Dante Cephas was a revelation for the Flashes, hauling in 82 receptions for 1,240 yards.

Cephas became the first Kent State receiver to go over 1,000 yards since 1997, and Cephas ranks eighth in the country in receiving yards returning from last season.

The redshirt junior had a nice showing against Washington, nabbing six passes for 106 yards, but he had to battle through inconsistent play from his quarterback.

KSU starter Collin Schlee was wildly inconsistent in Week 1, completing just 12-of-24 passes for 178 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

11

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby isn’t the only one who will want to run his offense up-tempo on Saturday.

Last year, Kent State ranked 11th in the country in plays per game, as Lewis also favors a lighting-fast attack.

In 2021, the Flashes had 32 touchdown drives of less than two minutes, a testament to their quick-strike ability.

Though the offense sputtered at times against Washington, Kent State still found some success upping the tempo as both of its touchdown drives in Week 1 took less than three minutes off the clock.

Kickoff between the Sooners and the Golden Flashes is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, and the game will be streamed on ESPN+. 

