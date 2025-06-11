SEC Sets the Rest of Oklahoma's 2025 Kickoff Times
Mark your calendar. Save the date. Set your DVR, if you still have one. Oklahoma’s 2025 football schedule is finally set.
The Sooners begin Year 2 as a member of the Southeastern Conference on July 1, and the season kicks off in August — exactly 80 days from now.
Wednesday, OU’s kickoff times were set by the Southeastern Conference and ESPN/ABC — for the most part, anyway.
Some kickoff times were set in stone, while others are tagged as “Flex” games for either the “Afternoon (2:30 to 3:30 p.m. start)” or “Night (5 to 7 p.m. start)” windows.
SEC play begins in Norman this year when Auburn comes to town, but the kickoff was listed as a flex for either the afternoon or evening window. The Sooners surprised Hugh Freeze and the Tigers 27-21 last year at Jordan-Hare Stadium thanks to some memorable heroics from quarterback Michael Hawkins.
The Texas game on Oct. 11 was previously announced as a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for the second year in a row. The Sooners and Longhorns tangle in Dallas on Oct. 11. Steve Sarkisian and Texas crushed Oklahoma 34-3 last year.
OU faces South Carolina in Columbia on Oct. 18, and the game kicks off in the early window between 11 a.m. and noon. The Sooners’ 35-9, turnover-filled home loss to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks last year was arguably the program’s lowest point of the last 25 years.
Lane Kiffin brings Ole Miss to Norman on Oct. 25 for another game in the early window. OU lost 26-14 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford last year as the Rebels put together one of the best seasons in program history.
Tennessee and former Oklahoma QB Josh Heupel host the Sooners on Nov. 1 at Neyland Stadium in a flex slot. OU opened its SEC era against the Vols in Norman last season, and thanks to another avalanche of turnovers, it wasn’t as close as the 25-15 final score.
Following an open date, Alabama on Nov. 15 plays host to OU for the first time since 2003, with the kickoff getting flexed. The Sooners gained bowl eligibility last season by shockingly stomping first-year coach Kalen DeBoer the Crimson Tide 24-3 at Owen Field in late November.
The Tigers come to town to wrap up the regular season — Missouri first on Nov. 22, and LSU next on Nov. 29. Eli Drinkwitz and Mizzou shocked the Sooners 30-23 at Faurot Field with a last-second defensive touchdown, while Brian Kelly and LSU demolished OU 37-17 in its first trip ever to Baton Rouge.
Missouri and Oklahoma will kick off at 11 a.m. on either ABC or ESPN, and the time for LSU was also listed as a flex.
Three of Oklahoma’s four non-conference start times were announced on May 29, including the Red River Rivalry.
The Sooners open the season Aug. 30 with a 5 p.m. kickoff against FCS opponent Illinois State.
Then OU hosts Michigan at 6:30 on Sept. 6 on ABC. The Wolverines, who won the 2023 national championship, are led by former Sooner offensive lineman Sherrone Moore, who will serve a two-game NCAA suspension — but will still get to coach in Norman.
Week 3 features OU at Temple, an 11 a.m. start on Sept. 13. Last year the Sooners opened the season against the Owls and rolled 51-3. But Temple is under new leadership this year, as K.C. Keeler was hired as the new head coach.
After opening SEC play on Sept. 20 at home against Auburn, OU enjoys its first of two open dates, then wraps up non-conference play with another home game against Kent State on Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. on SEC Network.
The SEC Championship Game unfolds Saturday, Dec. 6, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. on ABC.