Kickoff Time Set for Oklahoma’s Trip to Missouri

The details for Oklahoma’s regular-season finale are set.

The Sooners will kick off against Missouri in Columbia at 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 28, and the contest will be broadcast on SEC Network.

The contest will follow this week’s matchup with Texas A&M, which saw its kickoff time moved from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. this past Sunday due to all of the schedule changes that came as a result of Ole Miss’ travel troubles stemming from Friday’s FAA ground stop.

Oklahoma went on to win the battle in the rain Sunday, 24-17, meaning the Sooners are bowl-eligible. As such, the results of the final two games of the regular season will go a long way toward deciding the quality of bowl that the Sooners take part in next month.

Missouri did not share the same fate as OU (6-4, 4-3 SEC) over the weekend.

The Tigers became the latest team to get dismantled by Georgia, as Kirby Smart’s team sent Missouri back home with a 48-21 beatdown in Athens.

Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers, now 6-4 on the year and 3-4 in SEC play, host Kentucky this weekend before welcoming Oklahoma back to Faurot Field.

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The old Big 8 and Big 12 cohorts have split the home-and-home since OU’s arrival to the SEC once again put Oklahoma and Missouri in the same league.

The Tigers won the 2024 meeting 30-23 in a sloppy, chaotic contest.

Then-quarterback Jackson Arnold lost two fumbles, including a disastrous mistake that saw Zion Young return the ball 17 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 22 seconds.

The Sooners returned the favor last year in Norman, however.

John Mateer completed 14-of-30 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns and he carried the ball 18 times for 60 yards to help Oklahoma win 17-6.

Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula returned for the contest, but OU held running back Ahmad Hardy in check. The star rushed for 57 yards on 17 carries, and the Sooners pitched a second-half shutout to move one game closer to a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Brent Venables and his coaching staff haven’t dug into Missouri yet, as they first need to manage the short week to guide Oklahoma past Mike Elko’s Aggies in Norman. Texas A&M enters the week 4-6 overall and 1-6 in SEC play following last week's loss to Tennessee.

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