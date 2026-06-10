Kickoff Windows Announced for Oklahoma's 2026 Season

The television windows have been announced for the remainder of Oklahoma’s 2026 SEC contests.

Previously, the kickoff times had been announced for OU’s battles with Michigan on Sept. 12 (11 a.m.) and New Mexico on Sept. 19 (6:30 p.m.).

Fans can now start to fill out the rest of their calendars.

For some contests, the kickoff time was put into a window.

The Early window means a game will kick off sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The Afternoon window designates a start time between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and the Night window means a game will start between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A game placed in a Flex means the game will either be placed in the Afternoon or Night window.

Oklahoma Sooners 2026 Kickoff Times

Sept. 5 vs. UTEP: TBA, SEC Network+

Sept. 12 at Michigan: 11 a.m., FOX

Sept. 19 vs. New Mexico: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Sept. 26 at Georgia: Flex (Afternoon or Night)

Oct. 10 vs. Texas (Dallas): 2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN

Oct. 17 vs. Kentucky: Flex

Oct. 24 at Mississippi State: Flex

Oct. 31 vs. South Carolina: Flex

Nov. 7 at Florida: Flex

Nov. 14 vs. Ole Miss: Afternoon

Nov. 21 vs. Texas A&M: Early

Nov. 28 at Missouri: Afternoon

The Sooners will make four historic road trips in 2026.

Oklahoma has never played at Michigan, Georgia, Mississippi State or Florida — all of which will happen for the first time this fall. The Oct. 24 matchup with Mississippi State will mark the first-ever matchup between the Sooners and the Bulldogs.

OU won last year’s battle with the Wolverines in quarterback John Mateer’s first high-profile matchup in Norman.

Oklahoma hasn’t clashed with Georgia since the 2017 College Football Playoff matchup in the Rose Bowl.

On Oct. 10, Brent Venables and the Sooners will look to get back on track against Texas.

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The Longhorns have notched back-to-back wins over OU, including last year’s 23-6 triumph in the Cotton Bowl.

Oklahoma will host Kentucky for the second time ever in Norman on Oct. 17 before heading to Starkville to reunite with former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

The Sooners will attempt to notch the program’s first victory over Ole Miss on Nov. 14 before welcoming old Big 12 foe Texas A&M back to Norman for the first time since 2011 on Nov. 21.

Venables’ squad will close the regular season on the road in Columbia against Missouri.