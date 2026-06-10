Kickoff Windows Announced for Oklahoma's 2026 Season
In this story:
The television windows have been announced for the remainder of Oklahoma’s 2026 SEC contests.
Previously, the kickoff times had been announced for OU’s battles with Michigan on Sept. 12 (11 a.m.) and New Mexico on Sept. 19 (6:30 p.m.).
Fans can now start to fill out the rest of their calendars.
For some contests, the kickoff time was put into a window.
The Early window means a game will kick off sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
The Afternoon window designates a start time between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and the Night window means a game will start between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
A game placed in a Flex means the game will either be placed in the Afternoon or Night window.
Oklahoma Sooners 2026 Kickoff Times
- Sept. 5 vs. UTEP: TBA, SEC Network+
- Sept. 12 at Michigan: 11 a.m., FOX
- Sept. 19 vs. New Mexico: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
- Sept. 26 at Georgia: Flex (Afternoon or Night)
- Oct. 10 vs. Texas (Dallas): 2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN
- Oct. 17 vs. Kentucky: Flex
- Oct. 24 at Mississippi State: Flex
- Oct. 31 vs. South Carolina: Flex
- Nov. 7 at Florida: Flex
- Nov. 14 vs. Ole Miss: Afternoon
- Nov. 21 vs. Texas A&M: Early
- Nov. 28 at Missouri: Afternoon
The Sooners will make four historic road trips in 2026.
Oklahoma has never played at Michigan, Georgia, Mississippi State or Florida — all of which will happen for the first time this fall. The Oct. 24 matchup with Mississippi State will mark the first-ever matchup between the Sooners and the Bulldogs.
OU won last year’s battle with the Wolverines in quarterback John Mateer’s first high-profile matchup in Norman.
Oklahoma hasn’t clashed with Georgia since the 2017 College Football Playoff matchup in the Rose Bowl.
On Oct. 10, Brent Venables and the Sooners will look to get back on track against Texas.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
The Longhorns have notched back-to-back wins over OU, including last year’s 23-6 triumph in the Cotton Bowl.
Oklahoma will host Kentucky for the second time ever in Norman on Oct. 17 before heading to Starkville to reunite with former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
The Sooners will attempt to notch the program’s first victory over Ole Miss on Nov. 14 before welcoming old Big 12 foe Texas A&M back to Norman for the first time since 2011 on Nov. 21.
Venables’ squad will close the regular season on the road in Columbia against Missouri.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman