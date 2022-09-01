LB Danny Stutsman 'Can't Wait' to Showcase Reinvented Oklahoma Defense

When Brent Venables took over as the new head coach at Oklahoma, fans became giddy at the thought of what he could do with the defensive talent already on the Sooners roster.

While the OU defense had inarguably taken a step forward in recent years, it still hadn’t really gotten all that close to reaching what fans remembered so fondly of the early 2000’s - when Venables was the defensive coordinator in Norman.

Perhaps no player was immediately pointed to more as being a beneficiary of the Venables hire than sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman.

Stutsman, who won fans over quickly with his big personality and all-out playing style, had a fantastic true freshman season in a reserve role.

But, with some big names headed to the next level from last year’s team - he looks primed and ready to become one of the major faces on Venables’ first defense as head coach of the Sooners.

“Last year I had a role, but this year I've taken on more,” Stutsman said after practice on Monday evening. “I'm excited for what I can do and excited that I've been trusted. I can't wait to see what we're going to do out there.”

Venables’ defensive background and resume is well-documented, with his work on linebackers specifically being some of his finest work. Naturally, this makes the connection with Stutsman a match made in heaven.

“Coach Venables puts a lot of stress on the linebackers,” Stutsman said. “That's what he wants because he knows we'll respond. He wants to build the foundation. That's what the linebackers are to him, and I think we've responded really well. I'm excited to see how we keep responding.”

Danny Stutsman John E. Hoover / AllSooners

After some growing pains in the spring in the transition from Alex Grinch’s “Speed D” into Venables’ defensive system, it has been all systems go this fall with Oklahoma feeling like they are rounding into form as the opener approaches.

“In the spring, we were really cramming the new defense,” Stutsman said. “Now that we're in the fall, we can really slow it down and really make our adjustments. It's really all coming together. When we're out there with those guys, there's a sense of confidence that we didn't have in the spring. I'm really excited for this game.”

The confidence and transition has been made smoother by a deep commitment of the Oklahoma players to making this season different than those in the past.

Constant studying of film and working in the weight room has the Sooners feeling like they are ready to put on a show in 2022 - with this week’s preparation for the opener being no different.

“It's just like any other week, man,” Stutsman said. “We're going to study. We'll be in that film room every single day. The dedication with this linebacker group, I've never seen anything like it. Every single day, we're texting the guys like 'Hey, when can I get in there?' We study, and it's not just the older guys. It's the younger guys too. It's really rare, and I think it's going to show up on game day.”

Whether it’s offense, defense or even special teams, one consistent message from the team throughout fall camp has been the togetherness of the current roster.

A large group operating as one as they look to make Venables’ first season as the head coach in Norman one to remember.

“We're all in it together,” Stutsman said. “We go through the same stuff. I'm grinding with these guys, and they're grinding with me. That fire brings us together. We're getting welded together to get a stronger steel. I'm really excited to see how we perform and how we bring that chemistry to light.”

The Sooners open the season against UTEP on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.