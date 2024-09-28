LB Dasan McCullough Joins List of 11 Oklahoma Players Unavailable against Auburn
The list of unavailable players for the Sooners just keeps growing.
Oklahoma linebacker Dasan McCullough will not be available for OU’s game against Auburn at 2:30 pm. Saturday, according to the most recent SEC availability report that was released Friday night. McCullough also missed last week’s game against Tennessee after being listed as doubtful most of last week. He was listed as questionable this week until Friday.
McCullough joined a list of 10 other Sooners that will be unavailable for Week 5. The only other OU player included on the availability report was offensive lineman Jake Taylor, who was listed as probable. Unless he’s considered a game-time decision, Taylor’s status will be known when the final availability report is released 90 minutes before OU and Auburn kicks off.
The bright side of this week's report is that it looks like Geirean Hatchett, who is out for the season, will be the only offensive lineman the Sooners will not have available.
Those unavailable include five of OU’s top receivers in Jayden Gibson, Jalil Farooq, Nic Anderson, Andrel Anthony and Deion Burks. Gibson has already been ruled out for the season, while Farooq is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after breaking his foot in the Sooners’ season opener against Temple. Anderson made his first appearance of the season last week but was injured during the opening drive.
Burks was the newest receiver added to OU’s injured reserve on Thursday after also suffering an injury against Tennessee. Burks is the Sooners’ leading receiver with 26 receptions for 201 yards and three touchdowns. The next leading pass catcher is tight end Bauer Sharp with 14 catches and 116 yards.
So many injuries to OU receivers even influenced Brent Venables to switch cornerback Jacobe Johnson to wide receiver. And the Sooners are enduring all these injuries at receiver as freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. is set to make his first career start Saturday.
Freshman running back Taylor Tatum and defensive back Kendel Dolby were also injured last week. Tatum was ruled out on Thursday, while Dolby, who plays the cheetah position, will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on Wednesday. Fellow defensive back Gentry Williams was also ruled unavailable for Saturday.
The biggest shock of this week was kicker Tyler Keltner, who will be unavailable after an emergency appendectomy. Zach Schmit will presumably take over all kicking duties after participating in only kickoffs so far this season.
As for Auburn, the Tigers’ list is much shorter. Auburn will be without defensive backs Tyler Scott and Champ Anthony, as well as tight end Brandon Frazier. Defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes, kicker Alex McPherson and offensive lineman Izavion Miller are listed as probable.
Friday SEC Availability Report: Oklahoma Sooners
WR Jayden Gibson, Out
LB Dasan McCullough, Out
WR Jalil Farooq, Out
WR Nic Anderson, Out
WR Andrel Anthony, Out
WR Deion Burks, Out
RB Taylor Tatum, Out
DB Gentry Williams, Out
DB Kendel Dolby, Out
OL Geirean Hatchett, Out
K Tyler Keltner, Out
OL Jake Taylor, Probable
Friday SEC Availability Report: Auburn Tigers
DB Tyler Scott, Out
DB Champ Anthony, Out
TE Brandon Frazier, Out
DL Isaiah Raikes, Probable
K Alex McPherson, Probable
OL Izavion Miller, Probable