Injuries Continue to Plague Oklahoma as Sooners Lose Leading Receiver, Contributing Back

The Sooners will be down their top five receivers on Saturday against Auburn

Bryce McKinnis

Sep 14, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Dickson Agu (28) and Tulane Green Wave safety Jalen Geiger (2) tackle Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (6) during the first quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
NORMAN — The Oklahoma Sooners have been down four of their top five receivers most of this year; Now, all five are out.

Oklahoma receiver Deion Burks and running back Taylor Tatum have been downgraded to out for the 21st-ranked Sooners against Auburn on Saturday. Burks, the team’s leading receiver with 26 catches for 201 yards and a trio of scores, was listed as questionable on Wednesday’s SEC injury report after he exited OU’s 25-15 loss to No. 7 Tennessee early.

Tatum, a true freshman the team’s second-leading-rusher among running backs, was doubtful on Wednesday. He has rushed for 116 yards this season on 6.4 yards per carry with two touchdowns.

Nic Anderson, who made his first appearance of the season Saturday, was listed as out on Wednesday’s report. He returned to the locker room after the second series against Tennessee, apparently aggravating his quad injury. 

Receivers Jayden Gibson, Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony remain out for Auburn. Head coach Brent Venables announced Monday that defensive back Jacobe Johnson, who was a two-way star at nearby Mustang High School, will play both ways for the Sooners going forward to replenish the receivers room. Sophomore receiver Jaquaize Pettaway is likely to see more snaps on Saturday, as well.

Starting kicker Tyler Keltner was listed as out on Wednesday’s report. He’s 6-of-7 through four games and was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after he went 3-for-3 in his OU debut. It is expected Zach Schmit will start in his place.

Defensive back Kendel Dolby is out for the remainder of the year after suffering an apparent lower leg injury against Tennessee. DB Gentry Williams remains unavailable after suffering a shoulder injury against Houston.

Linebacker Dasan McCullough's status remains questionable.

Thursday Availability Report: Oklahoma Sooners

WR Jayden Gibson, Out

WR Jalil Farooq, Out

WR Nic Anderson, Out

DB Gentry Williams, Out

DB Kendel Dolby, Out

OL Geirean Hatchett, Out

K Tyler Keltner, Out

WR Andrel Anthony, Out

RB Taylor Tatum, Out

LB Dasan McCullough, Questionable

WR Deion Burks, Out

OL Jake Taylor, Probable

