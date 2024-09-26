Oklahoma Loses Key Special Teams Piece Per SEC Availability Report
Another week brought more puzzling injury news for Oklahoma.
OU kicker Tyler Keltner has been ruled out of the Sooners’ trip to take on Auburn.
Keltner is 6-for-7 on field goals this year. His only miss was a 45-yard attempt in Week 2 against Houston.
Zach Schmit is in line to kick for the Sooners on Saturday. This season he's just been responsible for OU's kickoff duties, but he's made 28-of-40 field goal attempts in his Oklahoma career.
There was decent news for Oklahoma’s offensive line, however.
Troy Everett, who was primarily used at left guard a year ago, is fully back and ready to go for Bill Bedenbaugh’s depleted unit.
He was probable last week and dressed out in OU’s 25-15 loss to Tennessee, but didn’t feature in the contest. Everett wasn’t even listed on this week’s report, meaning he’s set to go.
Now, as the No. 21-ranked Sooners (3-1, 0-1 SEC) hit the road for the first time to take on Auburn (2-2, 0-1), it appears Bedenbaugh will finally have some options.
That will be necessary to protect true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr., who will be starting his first collegiate game inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Hawkins will need that support up front, as his options at receiver are heavily depleted.
Deion Burks was listed as questionable on the week’s first availability report after he exited the game early in the loss to the Volunteers.
Nic Anderson, who dressed out but returned to the locker room after the second series against Tennessee, is listed as out after he re-aggravated his quad injury per Brent Venables’ update on Saturday night.
Offensive tackle Jake Taylor also was dressed last Saturday and went through warmups, though he never rotated in for Michael Tarquin.
Taylor was listed as probable for the game.
Running back Taylor Tatum was doubtful for the contest alongside receiver Andrel Anthony.
On the other side of the ball, cornerback Gentry Williams is again set to miss out on SEC play.
The talented cornerback is again ruled out on the first availability report of the week after he sustained a shoulder injury against Houston.
Linebacker Dasan McCullough, who was listed as doubtful last Wednesday before getting ruled out later in the week, and he’s questionable again for the trip to Auburn.
The Sooners will also be without defensive back Kendel Dolby for the rest of the year after he sustained a scary injury to his ankle against the Volunteers.
The availability report will be updated again on Thursday and Friday evening, and the final designations for players will be published at 1 p.m. on Saturday ahead of Oklahoma and Auburn’s clash on ABC.
Wednesday SEC Availability Report: Oklahoma Sooners
- WR Jayden Gibson, Out
- WR Jalil Farooq, Out
- WR Nic Anderson, Out
- DB Gentry Williams, Out
- DB Kendel Dolby, Out
- OL Geirean Hatchett, Out
- K Tyler Keltner, Out
- WR Andrel Anthony, Doubtful
- RB Taylor Tatum, Doubtful
- LB Dasan McCullough, Questionable
- WR Deion Burks, Questionable
- OL Jake Taylor, Probable
Wednesday SEC Availability Report: Auburn Tigers
- DB Tyler Scott, Out
- DB Champ Anthony, Out
- TE Brandon Frazier, Out
- DL Isaiah Raikes, Questionable
- K Alex McPherson, Questionable
- OL Izavion Miller, Questionable