Live In-Game Observations From Oklahoma's Battle With South Carolina

NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations throughout Saturday’s Halloween matchup between Oklahoma and South Carolina. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

35 minutes until kickoff

It’s still really hazy, though I’m not sure how much effect the weather will have on today’s contest. The flags atop the goalposts are pretty still right now, though the equipment staff on both sidelines will be working to ensure all of the game balls stay dry. Far from a downpour, however.







— Chapman

38 minutes until kickoff

Unsurprisingly, Peyton Bowen is working as the starting safety in warmups.

— Chapman

40 minutes until kickoff

Oklahoma’s projected starting offensive line per warmups, from left to right:



Fasusi — Best — Nitta — Ozaeta — Harris

Earlier in warmups, Best was snapping in the spot of backup center, too.

— Chapman

78 minutes until kickoff

No real surprises on Oklahoma’s final injury report before today’s contest.

Center Jake Maikkula is out, as is defensive back Eli Bowen.

Safety Peyton Bowen is officially listed as a game-time decision, but he’s expected to play today barring a pre-game setback.

— Chapman

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