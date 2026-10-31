Live In-Game Observations From Oklahoma's Battle With South Carolina
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NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations throughout Saturday’s Halloween matchup between Oklahoma and South Carolina. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
35 minutes until kickoff
It’s still really hazy, though I’m not sure how much effect the weather will have on today’s contest. The flags atop the goalposts are pretty still right now, though the equipment staff on both sidelines will be working to ensure all of the game balls stay dry. Far from a downpour, however.
— Chapman
38 minutes until kickoff
Unsurprisingly, Peyton Bowen is working as the starting safety in warmups.
— Chapman
40 minutes until kickoff
Oklahoma’s projected starting offensive line per warmups, from left to right:
Fasusi — Best — Nitta — Ozaeta — Harris
Earlier in warmups, Best was snapping in the spot of backup center, too.
— Chapman
78 minutes until kickoff
No real surprises on Oklahoma’s final injury report before today’s contest.
Center Jake Maikkula is out, as is defensive back Eli Bowen.
Safety Peyton Bowen is officially listed as a game-time decision, but he’s expected to play today barring a pre-game setback.
— Chapman
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Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman