Which Under the Radar Contributors Could Lift Oklahoma Over South Carolina?

C Caleb Nitta

Is senior center Jake Maikkula healthy enough to play this week against South Carolina? He’s been listed as questionable this week. But if he doesn’t, OU’s offensive line appears to be in good hands. Transfer Caleb Nitta has played just three games (73 snaps) this season, but according to Pro Football Focus, he has graded out at 75.5 as a pass blocker, which ranks sixth among SEC centers who have played more than 70 snaps. He was a key figure in last week’s rejuvenated offense. So far, Nitta is OU’s second-highest rated offensive lineman this season, per PFF, although both he and No. 1 Michael Fasusi have a limited canvas. (Guard Noah Best is the highest-rated regular with a grade of 72.6.) But if Nitta replaces Maikkula again, Nitta will be responsible for communicating protections and defensive fronts — and that’s Jobs 1 and 2 for the OU offense: protect John Mateer and continue to run the football. The last time OU hosted the Gamecocks, USC had a school-record nine sacks, 13 TFLs, two defensive touchdowns and a 35-9 blowout. Shane Beamer’s squad will try hard to be disruptive again with edge rush talent like Dylan Stewart and Tomiwa Durojaiye.

— John Hoover

DB Reggie Powers

The fact that Reggie Powers was left off the availability report this week was a big win. Powers has been excellent as a cheetah in Brent Venables’ defense this year, and his role will be even more important after Cole Sullivan exited last week’s win with an injury that will hold him out of Saturday’s contest. The Sooners need every member of the defense to tackle at a high level, as the Gamecock skill position players and quarterback LaNorris Sellers can turn small moments into big plays if given the opportunity. Powers will be called upon to step up and play the run and drop back into coverage, and he’ll need to be at his best on Saturday afternoon.

— Ryan Chapman

WR Jacob Jordan

Former walk-on wide receiver Jacob Jordan isn’t the first option for quarterback John Mateer. But recently, Jordan — a junior — has become more involved for the Sooners. Against Kentucky, Jordan logged a 10-yard reception that helped the Sooners get out of a second-and-long situation. He also caught a pass for three yards in last week’s 23-15 win over Mississippi State. Between star wide receiver Isaiah Sategna and tight ends Rocky Beers and Hayden Hansen, South Carolina likely won’t key in on Jordan when he’s on the field. That means the 5-foot-9, 186-pound wide receiver will likely be open for a couple of easy gains if Mateer looks his way.

— Carson Field

TE Hayden Hansen

Rocky Beers gets most of the attention among the tight ends group, and rightfully so, but Hansen might be even more important in this one. Hansen is especially effective blocking and against South Carolina's edge rushers, particularly Dylan Stewart, the Sooners are likely to need plenty of blocking help. The Sooners figure to use plenty of 12 personnel against the Gamecocks and though Beers still figures to play a large role in the game plan, they'll need some help from Hansen as well, definitely in the blocking department and likely in the pass-catching area as well.

— Ryan Aber

RT E'Marion Harris

Too long, didn't read: Just don't get cooked on simple speed rushes over and over, E'Marion Harris. The right tackle may very well be matched up against the talented Dylan Stewart a few times. If not, he will draw Anthony Addison, a talented freshman who's earned three sacks on the season. Should Michael Fasusi continue to build off his successful return to play from last week, Harris will be looked at to ensure the Gamecock strength — pass rush — does not get to John Mateer's head. A sack and QB pressure are going to happen, but it cannot be routine.

— Brady Trantham

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