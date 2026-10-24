Oklahoma OT Michael Fasusi Expected to Return Against Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Oklahoma's offensive line is getting a massive reinforcement.

Michael Fasusi was not listed on the final availability report ahead of OU's matchup against Mississippi State. He is projected to return to his starting spot at left tackle.

The talented left tackle, who has missed every game since the Sooners' opener against UTEP, where he played only 17 snaps on offense per Pro Football Focus, was replaced by Ryan Fodje in OU's second game against Michigan. Fodje held the position over the next few weeks until his injury in last week's loss to Kentucky. Fodje is listed as out for today's game.

Fasusi was initially listed as questionable on the SEC availability report on Wednesday. He was never upgraded on the Thursday and Friday reports.

Per Sooners on SI sources, Fasusi has practiced all week to prepare for the start. He has slowly ramped up his availability over the last few weeks as he deals with a right shoulder injury.

In that game against UTEP, Fasusi was visibly dealing with the injury he sustained in Fall Camp. In his 17 offensive snaps, Fasusi was unable to lift or use his right arm in his final opportunities.

Fasusi is a welcome addition to a depleted unit that has regressed both due to injuries and a lack of development.

Eddy Pierre-Louis, a captain and starting left guard, has been out since appearing on the SEC availability report the week of the Texas game. He was in a cast on his right leg and used a single walking crutch. Pierre-Louis also missed last week's game against Kentucky and is out for today's game.

Guard Heath Ozaeta was also not listed on the final availability report heading into the game with Mississippi State, meaning he will be available for the contest. Ozaeta appeared to injure his ankle during pregame warm-ups at the Cotton Bowl, but was able to play the entire game.

Ozaeta missed last week and has been listed as questionable on this week's SEC availability reports. If he's available, he is projected to start at right guard.

Fasusi could play alongside Noah Best, Jake Maikkula, and E'Marion Harris. If Ozaeta is unable to finish the game, he could be replaced by Peyton Joseph, who logged 69 offensive snaps in his first start of the season at right guard last week.

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