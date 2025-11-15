Live Updates From No. 11 Oklahoma’s Battle With No. 4 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Bryant-Denny Stadium throughout Saturday’s matchup between No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 4 Alabama. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
60 minutes until kickoff
Well, I’m not sure Tate Sandell is going to be rocking pants that are quite as short as they were in Knoxville.
They’re not long by any means, but it looks like he’s still a few rolls of the waistband away from the accusations of wearing Daisy Dukes.
In all seriousness, the specialists are on the field here at Bryant-Denny Stadium, so we’re still a few moments away from trying to get a good look at Jayden Jackson as he warms up.
— Chapman
90 minutes until kickoff
The pre-game availability report is in.
Defensive end R Mason Thomas has been ruled out for today's contest. Defensive tackle Jayden Jackson is a game-time decision, and defensive back Gentry Williams is also out.