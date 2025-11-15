All Sooners

Live Updates From No. 11 Oklahoma’s Battle With No. 4 Alabama

The No. 11-ranked Sooners return to Bryant-Denny Stadium hoping to shake up the College Football Playoff race with a victory over the No. 4 Crimson Tide. 

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables locks arms with his players before a game.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables locks arms with his players before a game. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Bryant-Denny Stadium throughout Saturday’s matchup between No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 4 Alabama. Just keep your browser open and refresh often. 

60 minutes until kickoff

Well, I’m not sure Tate Sandell is going to be rocking pants that are quite as short as they were in Knoxville. 

They’re not long by any means, but it looks like he’s still a few rolls of the waistband away from the accusations of wearing Daisy Dukes. 

In all seriousness, the specialists are on the field here at Bryant-Denny Stadium, so we’re still a few moments away from trying to get a good look at Jayden Jackson as he warms up. 

— Chapman 

90 minutes until kickoff

The pre-game availability report is in.

Defensive end R Mason Thomas has been ruled out for today's contest. Defensive tackle Jayden Jackson is a game-time decision, and defensive back Gentry Williams is also out.

