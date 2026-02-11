Oklahoma Sets Date for 2026 Spring Football Game

NORMAN — The Sooners will take the field again in just over two months.

The University of Oklahoma announced on Wednesday that the annual spring game will be held on Saturday, April 18.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the OU Football account shared that more details about the event will come.

In 2025, Oklahoma hosted a “Crimson Combine,” rather than a traditional spring game. There, players underwent positional drills, live practice and more instead of playing an 11-on-11 game like in years’ past.

Oklahoma was one of many programs that dropped its spring game last year, along with Texas, Nebraska, USC, Ohio State, Florida State, Missouri, BYU, Michigan State and NC State.

Some coaches from those schools cited concerns about scouting from opposing teams, while others claimed that they hoped to minimize the risk of injuries.

It’s unclear whether the 2026 spring game will be a true scrimmage or if it will be a similar event to last year’s Crimson Combine.

Though there wasn’t a true scrimmage in 2025, Sooner fans got their first looks at quarterback John Mateer and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, both of whom came to Norman from Washington State. Fans also got a chance to see other transfers — like Isaiah Sategna and Kendal Daniels — as well as highly touted freshmen Courtland Guillory, Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje.

This year, regardless of format, spectators at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will get to see transfer wideouts Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone for the first time, as well as defensive pieces like linebacker Cole Sullivan and defensive back Dakoda Fields.

The Sooners also signed 25 players from the Class of 2026, and most of them will likely appear for the first time at the spring game. Per 247Sports, seven of those signees were graded as 4-star recruits.

Oklahoma is looking to build on its 2025 campaign in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to end the regular season and punch their ticket to the CFP.

The Sooners will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.