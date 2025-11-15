Which Under the Radar Sooners Could Make a Big Impact Against Alabama?
DE Danny Okoye
Two weeks ago, we predicted that Kobie McKinzie’s replacement would have a big night in Knoxville. (We thought that would be Sammy Omosigho, not Owen Heinecke). This time we’re going with R Mason Thomas’ replacement. That could be P.J. Adebawore, but we’re thinking the time it’s redshirt freshman edge rusher Danny Okoye. The former homeschool Swiss Army knife is now focused on one thing — playing a hard-edge defensive end and getting to the quarterback — and he’s getting really good at it. The 6-foot-3, 251-pound Okoye, who played in just two games and took only nine defensive snaps last year, has been a factor in relief of Thomas this season. He’s played in seven games, registering 67 defensive snaps. That includes 14 against Kent State (a sterling Pro Football Focus grade of 84.7), nine against Texas (72.8), 17 against South Carolina (67.8) and 11 against Tennessee (64.1). So far this season, Okoye’s PFF pass rush grade of 78.2 is second among OU’s edge rushers behind Thomas (90.1). Okoye has logged only five tackles so far, but that total includes two quarterback sacks, one of which came two weeks ago in a high-leverage moment against the Vols.
— John E. Hoover
WR Keontez Lewis
The Sooners are getting a big target back on Saturday. Keontez Lewis hasn’t featured since the loss to Texas, which came one week after his scary collision with the wall beyond the north end zone at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium against Kent State. Before his absence, Lewis had caught 19 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. He had established himself as one of quarterback John Mateer’s favorite targets on third down — a skillset the Sooners could need on Saturday. Much of Oklahoma’s success at Bryant-Denny Stadium will hinge on its ability to run the ball, but any long, methodical drive will include picking up tough yards on third down which is something Lewis excelled at before his injury.
— Ryan Chapman
DE Adepoju Adebawore
After a somewhat slow start to his time in Norman — 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks over 23 games in two years — defensive end Adepoju Adebawore has begun to be a difference-maker for OU’s defense. Adebawore has appeared in all nine of Oklahoma’s games in 2025, playing on 182 defensive snaps. Most recently, Adebawore made three tackles in the Sooners’ 33-27 win over Tennessee, one of which went for a loss and forced the Volunteers to punt deep in their own territory. Adebawore has always possessed the physical tools to be a star, and he is now making an impact on OU’s defense. With R Mason Thomas’ status up in the air for Saturday, the Sooners may lean on Adebawore and some of the other reserves on the edge.
— Carson Field
P Grayson Miller
Though the Tennessee game was certainly a step in the right direction offensively, the Sooners figure to need plenty of help from Miller to set up the defense in a position to succeed while being able to bail out the offense when it can't get going. Luckily for OU, Miller has been excellent since taking over for the second game of the season, sitting eighth nationally entering this week with an average of 47.1 yards per punt with 14 of his 32 punts longer than 50 yards and 15 downed inside the 20 with just two touchbacks. In a game that could be decided on a razor's edge, having Miller might just make the difference. His Alabama counterpart, Blake Doud, is averaging 43.7 yards on just 24 punts.
— Ryan Aber
WR Isaiah Sategna III
The Sooner pass catcher was relatively quiet during OU's big win at Tennessee. Save for a 25-yard catch in the third quarter, Sategna did not show the same explosiveness that we saw the week prior against Ole Miss. Perhaps that was by design, with Oklahoma choosing a slower, grittier game plan and giving Sategna a breather after his back-breaking fumble while trying to show that explosiveness. If Oklahoma is going to beat Alabama, it's going to take every high-end level player to make high-end level plays. You live with potential Sategna fumbles because he's explosive.
— Brady Trantham