What X-Factors Could Shape Oklahoma’s Contest Against Alabama?
Road Warriors
OU is 3-0 in true road games this year. That’s pretty remarkable in and of itself, as Brent Venables’ first three Sooner squads struggled mightily away from Norman. Before this year, his teams were 5-8 in true road games and 6-13 away from Norman. The Sooners also struggled to win close games, with a 5-9 record in games decided by one possession. Bryant-Denny Stadium figures to be a tough place to play — not just because of the 100,000 Crimson Tide fans lying in wait, but because of an Alabama chock full of 4- and 5-star recruits. Bama’s good, like they almost always are. But Oklahoma showed pretty good talent, too, and an ability to focus on the task at hand in road settings. They were businesslike at Temple, they dominated at South Carolina, and they performed in the clutch at Tennessee. What you’re seeing is a mature roster with 10 fifth-year seniors (or older), nine true seniors and 17 fourth-year juniors. This is a team with strong leadership on the field, and they’ve handled their business as a road team this year. If they can tap into that maturity and experience in tense situations on Saturday — fourth-and-1 in the red zone, third-and-long in the fourth quarter — then the Sooners will have a chance.
— John E. Hoover
Take Advantage of the Kicking Mismatch
Everyone is familiar with Tate Sandell’s exploits for Oklahoma, but just in case you forgot, he nailed four field goals against Tennessee, including three 50-yarders. Since missing his first kick for the Sooners, he’s made 18-straight field goal attempts and he’s perfect this season on PATs. Crimson Tide kicker Conor Talty hasn’t been nearly as good. He’s made 11-of-16 field goals, and his longest kick of the season is a 46-yarder. Talty is 2-of-3 inside 30 yards, and is 5-for-9 on kicks of 40 yards or more in 2025. If Saturday’s contest is another one-possession SEC contest, the Sooners by far have the better kicker in their corner, which could prove to be decisive.
— Ryan Chapman
Read More Oklahoma vs. Alabama
- Oklahoma Beating Alabama Again Would Be One Big Thing ... Here's How it Happens
- Staff Picks: How Will No. 11 Oklahoma Will Fare Against No. 4 Alabama?
- Oklahoma’s Defense Must Be ‘Technically Sound’ Against Alabama QB Ty Simpson
- Ryan Aber's Three Bold Predictions for Oklahoma-Alabama Showdown
Turn Up the Heat
Oklahoma allowed Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar to throw for nearly 400 yards, but the Sooners’ pass rush also caused havoc against the Volunteers’ gunslinger. Of Aguilar’s 45 pass attempts, 16 went incomplete, and the Sooners also intercepted two of his throws. Aguilar has been one of college football’s more explosive passers, and he was against the Sooners. But OU’s takeaways loomed large in a game that it ultimately won 33-27. Oklahoma will face another excellent passer on Saturday in Alabama’s Ty Simpson. Simpson, in his first year as Alabama’s starter, has thrown 24 touchdown passes and only one interception. Simpson doesn’t make mistakes often, so it will be necessary for OU’s front to get to him quickly. The Sooners are third nationally in team sacks (33), so they should be more than up for the challenge.
— Carson Field
Xavier Robinson's Ball Security
The Sooners' sophomore running back has both the history against Alabama — running for 107 yards and two touchdowns last season in OU's upset of the Crimson Tide — and the recent success to indicate that he'll be the primary running back this weekend. While protecting the football will be critical all around, it'll be particularly critical for Robinson, who had his first fumble of the season against Tennessee. Alabama has forced 13 fumbles overall and is in the top 10 in recoveries with eight. The Sooners have lost five fumbles overall. As importantly, the Crimson Tide don't turn the ball over much — tied for third nationally with just six turnovers lost. It will be critical to avoid costly turnovers in a tough road environment and Robinson will be front and center.
— Ryan Aber
Non-Offensive TD's
There's no doubt that Oklahoma's chances greatly increased in the Tennessee game following R Mason Thomas' 71-yard scoop and score. Alabama leads the conference in creating turnovers and Oklahoma has struggled with generating them — they've also struggled in losing the ball at pivotal moments. Yet the Sooners forced three turnovers in Knoxville, suggesting things could break their way again against an Alabama offense that gives aggressive defenses chances to take the ball away. To their credit, the Tide are efficient with the football, but it seems like a defensive or special teams score is coming in this game. Whoever gets it, wins.
— Brady Trantham