Live Updates From No. 14 Oklahoma’s First Trip to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Williams-Brice Stadium throughout Saturday’s matchup between No. 14 Oklahoma and the South Carolina Gamecocks. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
41 minutes until kickoff
Derek Simmons is warming up with the starters at right tackle.
Same group that started the Texas game (Fasusi, Ozaeta, Maikkula, Nwaiwu and Simmons) getting ready to roll.
— Chapman
43 minutes until kickoff
It does not appear that Jovantae Barnes or Kendel Dolby made the trip.
I do not think we will see either of them the rest of the year for the Sooners.
— Chapman
47 minutes until kickoff
Offensive tackle Logan Howland made the trip, which is a good sign, despite getting ruled out of this game.
— Chapman
75 minutes until kickoff
Oklahoma’s final availability report of the week is in.
No real shocks. Offensive linemen Tory Everett, Logan Howland, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor are out. Tight end Kade McIntyre will miss the contest, as will running back Jovantae Barnes, receiver Keontez Lewis and defensive back Kendel Dolby.
John Mateer is warming up with the splint on his thumb again.
Students are starting to roll into Williams-Brice Stadium, but the atmosphere around campus this morning was lacking. I’m sure that will change by kickoff.
— Chapman