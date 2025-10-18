All Sooners

Live Updates From No. 14 Oklahoma’s First Trip to South Carolina

Ryan Chapman and Carson Field are on hand at Williams-Brice Stadium for Oklahoma’s first-ever contest in Columbia, SC. 

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
COLUMBIA, SC — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Williams-Brice Stadium throughout Saturday’s matchup between No. 14 Oklahoma and the South Carolina Gamecocks. Just keep your browser open and refresh often. 

41 minutes until kickoff

Derek Simmons is warming up with the starters at right tackle. 

Same group that started the Texas game (Fasusi, Ozaeta, Maikkula, Nwaiwu and Simmons) getting ready to roll. 

— Chapman 

43 minutes until kickoff

It does not appear that Jovantae Barnes or Kendel Dolby made the trip. 

I do not think we will see either of them the rest of the year for the Sooners. 

— Chapman 

47 minutes until kickoff

Offensive tackle Logan Howland made the trip, which is a good sign, despite getting ruled out of this game. 

— Chapman 

75 minutes until kickoff

Oklahoma’s final availability report of the week is in. 

No real shocks. Offensive linemen Tory Everett, Logan Howland, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor are out. Tight end Kade McIntyre will miss the contest, as will running back Jovantae Barnes, receiver Keontez Lewis and defensive back Kendel Dolby. 

John Mateer is warming up with the splint on his thumb again. 

Students are starting to roll into Williams-Brice Stadium, but the atmosphere around campus this morning was lacking. I’m sure that will change by kickoff. 

— Chapman 

