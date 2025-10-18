What X-Factors Could Shape Oklahoma’s Contest Against South Carolina?
Who Are These Guys?
After starting 4-0 with wins over Michigan and Auburn, Oklahoma soared as high as No. 5 in the AP Top 25. Maybe it’s still early, but that seems like a real stretch now. An Oklahoma team that still can’t run the football — not just after six games, but after three years — isn’t going to suddenly find a ground game at South Carolina. A quarterback that was leading the midseason Heisman discussion threw three INTs last week (should have been five) and couldn’t get first downs. And a defense that ranked No. 1 or 2 in the nation in a dozen categories suddenly couldn’t get a stop against the No. 115-ranked third-down offense in the country. This thing is suddenly trending badly for OU, which needs to regain its confidence and find its true identity fast — or more losses will follow.
— John E. Hoover
How Bad Does South Carolina Want It?
When the kickoff windows were announced this summer, it seemed the Sooners were dodging a bullet by kicking off in the morning at Williams-Brice Stadium instead of at night. With the Gamecocks entering the week 3-3, the atmosphere might be scaled back even more. Saturday’s contest is huge for Oklahoma. It represents a chance for Brent Venables’ team to get back on track after a disappointing offensive showing against Texas. The Sooners will show up. Shane Beamer has said over and over this week that South Carolina is in the same spot as last year, 3-3 entering the matchup with Oklahoma. The Gamecocks were able to knock out OU early and ride that momentum to a 9-3 season. If the Sooners start fast, with South Carolina rally with the same belief? Alternatively, if the Gamecocks take an early lead, they might start to buy into the message from their coaching staff, which could turn Saturday into a dogfight.
— Ryan Chapman
Take Care of the Football
John Mateer had the worst game of his OU career against Texas. Considering he was just 17 days removed from a surgery on his right hand and he had to face a stout Texas defense, that’s not all that surprising. But Mateer must clean it up in OU’s third SEC contest. Mateer threw three interceptions against the Longhorns, and he threw an interception in each of the Sooners’ first three games. Even though Mateer was excellent overall in OU’s wins against Illinois State, Michigan and Temple, those games proved that he can be turnover-prone. It likely won’t be catastrophic if Mateer throws one against South Carolina — but he has to avoid multiple. South Carolina’s offense has struggled. But with a playmaker like LaNorris Sellers behind center, the Gamecocks are more than capable of scoring on a short field.
— Carson Field
Playing Winning Football on Special Teams
For all South Carolina's problems, the Gamecocks remain among the most dangerous teams in the country on special teams. That's particularly true on punt returns, where Vicari Swain has returned three punts for touchdowns already this season. Louisville's Caullin Lacy, who has two, is the only other returner to score multiple touchdowns this season. The importance of special teams was magnified in last week's OU loss to Texas, when the Longhorns' Ryan Niblett returned a fourth-quarter punt for a back-breaking touchdown. The Sooners have been good overall on special teams this season for the most part but lapses there against Michigan and Texas have stood out. Oklahoma needs to win the special-teams battle in this one.
— Ryan Aber
Can Brent Venables Get Everyone Refocused
The emotional roller coaster that is the Red River Rivalry is palpable. Moreso are the performances from Brent Venables-coached teams immediately following their annual showdown in Dallas. In 2022, OU's defense was shredded by Kansas in a victory. In 2023, Oklahoma's Texas-hangover lasted nearly a month -- a close win over a bad UCF team in Norman, followed by back-to-back losses at Kansas and Oklahoma State to drop them out of Big 12 title contention. 2024's Texas loss was followed by...a game against South Carolina that was over in 15 earth minutes. Venables and OU have a shot at redemption with the Gamecocks standing between them repeating the same mistakes of last year or putting their best foot forward and shaking off the disappointment from the Cotton Bowl.
— Brady Trantham