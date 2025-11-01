Live Updates From Oklahoma's Return to Neyland Stadium to Battle Tennessee
The No. 18-ranked Sooners return to Neyland Stadium a decade after Baker Mayfield's heroics to take on No. 14 Tennessee in a potential CFP eliminator.
KNOXVILLE — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Neyland Stadium throughout Saturday’s matchup between No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 14 Tennessee. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
90 minutes until kickoff
No real shocks on the final availability report.
Linebacker Kobie McKinzie was listed as a game-time decision. He was initially upgraded to probable on Thursday’s availability report before getting downgraded again to questionable on Friday night.
Right tackle Derek Simmons was downgraded to out, but swing tackle Logan Howland is available.
Fans are starting to make their way into Neyland Stadium right now. Knoxville has been buzzing all day; it should be another fantastic atmosphere tonight.
— Chapman
