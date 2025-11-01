What X-Factors Could Shape Oklahoma’s Contest Against Tennessee?
Nerves of Steel?
OU hasn’t responded well to pressure in either of its last two losses. The Sooners couldn’t get things going early against Texas, then had several chances to stay in the game late, but failed repeatedly in Dallas. Last week against Ole Miss, OU had four possessions trailing by a single score in the fourth quarter and came up with zero points. Aside from a handful of nice drives in non-conference play and one against Auburn, this OU squad has not been clutch. In the eardrum-shattering echo canyon that is Neyland Stadium, someone — John Mateer or Tory Blaylock or Isaiah Sategna or Jaren Kanak — is going to have to make a big play in a clutch moment. That hasn’t happened much lately.
— John E. Hoover
Hold Onto the Football
Oklahoma fans are no strangers to the opposing team trying to shorten the game. That might be the path to victory for the Sooners on Saturday. Tennessee’s offense is high-powered, but allowing the defense to stay fresh by holding onto the football will give Brent Venables’ side of the ball the best chance to keep the Volunteers out of the end zone. If OU can take some of the air out of the football, it might also help a young offensive line that is expecting to again start a pair of true freshmen at tackle in one of the loudest environments in football.
— Ryan Chapman
Win the Turnover Battle
As great as Oklahoma’s defense has been, the Sooners will give up points on Saturday. Tennessee’s offense, headlined by Joey Aguilar, is second nationally in scoring offense and third in total offense. Ole Miss, another prolific offense, scored 34 points on the Sooners a week ago. Tennessee scored 41 points against Georgia’s elite defense earlier in the year, proving that the Volunteers can score on anybody. To slow the Volunteers down, turnovers will be necessary. Oklahoma has logged only four takeaways, and getting the ball back into the offense’s hands will be crucial. The Volunteers have one of the SEC’s worst defenses, as they’ve allowed more than 30 points in each of their SEC games thus far. Even with OU’s recent offensive inconsistency, the Sooners should score points of their own. Winning the turnover margin could be the difference in Knoxville.
— Carson Field
Start Fast
With a raucous crowd for Oklahoma's first visit to Knoxville as members of the SEC, and the Volunteers going "dark mode" at Neyland Stadium, early momentum will be important. If the Sooners fall behind early, the atmosphere gets amped up even further and costly mistakes like penalties, turnovers and busted plays on defense become much more likely. But if OU can get off to a hot start and neutralize the crowd even a little bit, their chances of success skyrocket. Tennessee has outscored opponents 121-38 in the first quarter this season, while OU is outscoring opponents 51-13 in the first. Last week was the first time the Sooners had surrendered a first-quarter touchdown this season. If the Sooners are to pull off an upset in a difficult environment, they don't have to run away from the Vols' early, but they do have to have some success — especially offensively — from the outset to set the tone and prevent things from snowballing.
— Ryan Aber
A WR Not Named Isaiah Sategna
If John Mateer's eyes are in the right place, he might see a wide receiver open downfield. If Oklahoma wants to play complementary football, it’ll need to distribute the ball to its capable pass catchers. Tennessee's secondary poses the same challenge as Ole Miss, which should lead to opportunities downfield. Locking on to Sategna has been helpful for the struggling Sooner offense, but it seems that the ceiling is higher if Mateer can get the ball to Deion Burks as well.
— Brady Trantham