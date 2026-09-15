RB Lloyd Avant, Oklahoma Focused on ‘Fixing Everything’

NORMAN — Count Lloyd Avant among the faithful.

The transfer back who started off well against Michigan in a 17-10 loss, had a positive outlook following Oklahoma's Monday practice.

"(We're) coming out with the attitude that we’re going to fix everything," Avant said. "It’s going to be okay. You know who’s going to be around you through adversity. So coming after the game, seeing that we had that adversity, and just come out, proving ourself right. We’re going to come out, fix what we had wrong and just keep going with it."

That's a great mindset to have. The season is long and while it's unfair to automatically pencil the Sooners in as losers of all their upcoming big matchups, they've lost some margin for error.

Much has been made about Ben Arbuckle's game plan against Michigan. Brent Venables has criticized play calling and player execution (or lack thereof) in the days since on various coaches shows.

A lot of that criticism stems from a lack of sticking to the running game against the Wolverines. While Avant's final tally of nine carries for 35 yards (3.9 yards per carry) suggests a lack of success on the ground, Avant never had a chance to get rolling — at least to those watching.

Avant was averaging 4.2 yards per carry at the half. He was getting seven yard runs, eight yard runs a a game-high 11-yard run. Instead of making Michigan stop him, Arbuckle opted to hand the keys to John Mateer, who played far too much like the injured quarterback from a year ago.

Again, Avant isn't feeling sorry for himself. In fact, he doesn't agree with the notion Arbuckle abandoned the run.

"I was in rhythm," Avant said. "Coach put me in the best position possible. When he was going out there, putting the plays in, I was just in rhythm, doing whatever was asked for. Doing what I was asked to do, and doing it 100% of my capability."

There's no doubt Avant did what he was asked to perform. It's also easy to assume that he did everything with the same positive mentality he shares during interviews.

But, it wouldn't hurt to get him more involved, get him more carries, before you decide to pivot from the run game.

"It wasn’t frustrating (not getting more carries)," Avant said. "Coach is going to put us in the best position possible. We just have to go out there and execute until the whistle. Just go out there and do what the coaches told us to do."

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