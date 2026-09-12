Oklahoma's PFF Grades, Snap Counts for the Sooners' Losing Performance vs. Michigan

Oklahoma couldn't get out of their own way on offense and had too many breakdowns in the first half on defense.

They allowed a talented, but not exactly threatening offense to believe far too long in the game. John Mateer (50.9 grade on 65 snaps per Pro Football Focus) had his shakiest performance since the loss to Texas in 2025 and the defense couldn't get off the field in key third-down spots in the first half.

On offense, the Sooners were off rhythm to start the game. After a promising first drive, Mateer and the offense were unable to put points on the board or sustain the rest of their possessions in the first half.

Not having Michael Fasusi was a hurdle. Michigan's defensive front made it tough at times on the Oklahoma offensive line, but Ryan Fodje (52.6 on 65 snaps) played well enough in his first start at left tackle. Freshman Noah Best, making his second start — his first at right guard — graded at 59.6 on 65 snaps.

Here are the PFF grades and snap counts for the offense:

Offense

WR Mackenzie Alleyne, 5 snaps (69.2 overall grade)

TE Rocky Beers, 56 (69.2)

C Jake Maikkula, 65 (66.5)

WR Trell Harris, 48 (63.8)

RB Lloyd Avant, 37 (63.5)

RG Noah Best, 65 (59.6)

WR Jer'Michael Carter, 6 (57.1)

RB Tory Blaylock, 5 (53.1)

RG Ryan Fodje, 65 (52.6)

WR Isaiah Sategna III, 65 (52.3)

WR Elijah Thomas, 36 (52.2)

QB John Mateer, 65 (50.9)

TE Hayden Hansen, 30 (49.5)

RB Xavier Robinson, 21 (49.1)

WR Parker Livingstone, 9 (47.0)

RT E'Marion Harris, 65 (46.6)

LG Eddy Pierre-Louis, 65 (46.4)

TE Jack Van Dorselaer, 7 (44.5)

Losing Kip Lewis after only 10 snaps was a disadvantage. James Nesta (70.2 on 27) came in and performed well considering the situation, but OU seemed out of character without one of their captains.

Cole Sullivan, making his return to The Big House, played 43 snaps but had an otherwise uneventful game, grading out with a 43.

Courtland Guillory was the victim of two pass interference calls, with one being questionable. His grade reflected those key chain-moving pentalties with a team-worst 37.7 grade on 50 snaps.

Here are the PFF grades and snap counts for the defense:

Defense

DLE Taylor Wein, 52 snaps (84.8 overall grade)

SCB Reggie Powers III, 53 (74.2)

NT Jayden Jackson, 47 (74.1)

LCB Eli Bowen, 59 (73.5)

FS Peyton Bowen, 61 (72.5)

MLB James Nesta, 27 (70.2)

LE Bishop Thomas, 14 (68.8)

DRE Jake Kreul, 5 (67.9)

DRE Adepoju Adebawore, 35 (65.9)

DRT Trent Wilson, 10 (64.3)

FS Omarion Robinson, 35 (61.7)

DLT Nigel Smith II, 2 (61.5)

WLB Kip Lewis, 10 (60.2)

DRE Wyatt Gilmore, 2 (59.9)

DLE Danny Okoye, 24 (59.1)

DLT David Stone, 49 (58.8)

DLE Kenny Ozowalu, 9 (52.7)

RCB Jacobe Johnson, 14 (51.9)

MLB Cole Sullivan, 43 (51.7)

FS Michael Boganowski, 30 (49.4)

WLB Owen Heinecke, 56 (49.4)

DRT Danny Saili, 6 (44.5)

RCB Courtland Guillory, 50 (37.7)

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