    December 29, 2021
    LOOK: Oklahoma-Oregon Uniform Matchup In Valero Alamo Bowl

    The Sooners will battle the Ducks at 8:15 p.m. CT at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Wednesday night.
    No. 16 Oklahoma will close out their 2021 campaign on Wednesday night when they battle the No. 14 Oregon Ducks in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, TX.

    For the matchup, the Sooners will serve as the home team meaning their classic crimson uniforms will be making their first appearance at the Alamodome with Oregon busting out a new combination as the road team.

    For those interested in this sort of thing, Oklahoma is undefeated in 2021 when wearing this uniform combination having gone 6-0 in the classic crimson (all home games).

    Also noted by Sooner Tracker is the Alamo Bowl patch on the right shoulder, which is the first time the bowl patch has been on that side since the 2016 Sugar Bowl - Bob Stoops' last game as head coach.

    Kickoff is set for 8:15 CT tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio with the game broadcast on ESPN. 

