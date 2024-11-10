Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz Takes Shot at Oklahoma Legend Bob Stoops
COLUMBIA, MO — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz took the only shot at Bob Stoops he’ll ever get: in the media.
After Drinkwitz’ Tigers somehow overcame a furious Oklahoma fourth-quarter rally and beat the Sooners 30-23 at Faurot Field on a chilly Saturday night, Mizzou’s coach wanted to clarify a topic Stoops had brought up over the summer.
“This will be real disappointing to Bob Stoops,” Drinkwitz said to open his postgame press conference, “but OU doesn't always whip Missouri's ass.”
Actually Drinkwitz, who has a 35-23 record after barely beating the worst OU team in a generation, misquoted the Hall of Fame coach.
“We beat the hell out of Missouri,” Stoops told ESPN in the offseason, “all of a sudden now we’re supposed to be afraid of them?”
“A&M, we had them beat 77-0 in the middle of the third quarter [in 2003]. That was a long time ago. But still, have they changed that much? Have we changed that much? I don’t know. I don’t think so.”
Stoops went 8-1 against Mizzou and its own Hall of Fame coach, Gary Pinkel, with wins of 38-17 and 62-21 in the Big 12 Championship Game and a handful of other double-digit victories.
The focus of the ESPN story was about OU stepping up in competition in its first year in the SEC. Stoops and the Sooners lorded over the Big 12 for two decades, winning 14 conference championships, including plenty of wins against SEC teams along the way as well as domination of former Big 12 members Missouri and Texas A&M.
But in Year 3 under former Stoops lieutenant Brent Venables, OU blew a late lead and fell to 5-5 on the season.
For now, Drinkwitz can have the last laugh — at least until the Tigers come to Norman in 2025.