More Good News on the Injury Report for Oklahoma Ahead of Saturday's SEC Opener
NORMAN — OU figures to need a strong game out of Marvin Jones Jr., especially early in Saturday's SEC opener.
Friday, the Sooners got good news as Jones was upgraded from questionable to available for the 2:30 p.m. matchup Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Jones wasn't the only one.
Wide receiver Keontez Lewis was also upgraded to available after being listed as probable in the Wednesday and Thursday reports.
Lewis was injured after taking a hard hit over the middle on a play that resulted in an interception vs. Temple. The Southern Illinois transfer is third on the team in receiving yards and receptions with 15 catches for 181 yards.
Wide receiver Zion Kearney and defensive end Danny Okoye were also upgraded to available.
Four Sooners — cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe and offensive linemen Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor — remain listed as out vs. Auburn.
Newcombe played in the first two games while Everett and Sexton started the opener vs. Illinois State before missing the last two games. Taylor has yet to appear in a game this season
OU will be without defensive end R Mason Thomas for the first half of the game. Thomas was ejected for tergeting early in the second half of last week's win over Temple.
Wide receiver Javonnie Gibson and cornerback Eli Bowen, who have each missed the first three games, remain listed as doubtful.
Four Auburn players were upgraded from "probable" to "available" — cornerback Champ Anthony, wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr., cornerback Rayshawn Pleasant and offensive lineman Izavion Miller.
OU vs. Auburn Friday availability report
OKLAHOMA
Out: Jeremiah Newcombe (CB), Troy Everett (OL), Jacob Sexton (OL), Jake Taylor (OL)
Out (first half): R Mason Thomas (DE)
Doubtfull: Javonnie Gibson (WR), Eli Bowen (CB)
Questionable: Isaiah Dent (OL), Marvin Jones Jr. (DE)
Probable: Zion Kearney (WR), Keontez Lewis (WR), Danny Okoye (DE), Febechi Nwaiwu (OL), Michael Fasusi (OL), Jake Maikkula (OL)
AUBURN
Out: Durell Robinson (RB)
Doubtful: Jay Crawford (CB)
Questionable: Amaris Williams (DE)
Probable: Champ Anthony (CB) , Eric Singleton Jr. (WR), Rayshawn Pleasant (CB), Izavion Miller (OL)