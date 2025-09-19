Oklahoma-Auburn Preview: Sooners on SI Staff Picks
The Sooners on SI staff — John Hoover, Ryan Chapman, Carson Field, Ryan Aber and Brady Trantham — logged their score predictions for Saturday’s SEC opener between No. 11 Oklahoma (3-0) and No. 22 Auburn (3-0).
John Hoover
Count on Oklahoma finally getting a few takeaways on defense, and like last year’s win at Auburn, that’ll be the difference. The Sooner defense is fearsome, but Hugh Freeze, Jackson Arnold and the best running game OU has seen so far this year will have moments of success. The key will be getting pressure on Arnold, and eventually sacking him or at least hitting him. Brent Venables’ defense hasn’t been great at pressuring the QB yet, and without R Mason Thomas for a half, someone is going to have to step up. Auburn’s defense might also be the best Ben Arbuckle, John Mateer and the OU offense has seen, or at least equal to Michigan. If Mateer can get a couple of short-field opportunities, the Sooners could cover the 6 1/2-point line. If not, look for a last-minute finish.
Final Score: Oklahoma 21, Auburn 17
Ryan Chapman
Former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold is the only credible threat left that could keep the Sooners from rolling into the Cotton Bowl unbeaten and in the top 10. The situation around Arnold is much better than the nightmare in Norman last year. He has an accomplished offensive coordinator, dynamic weapons at receiver, a strong running game and a healthy offensive line to help him out. But Arnold still hasn’t shown he can effectively throw downfield — something he’ll have to do if the Tigers hope to knock off the Sooners in Norman. Even without defensive end R Mason Thomas playing for a half, Oklahoma’s defensive line is talented enough to contain Auburn’s rushing attack, and the OU secondary looks much improved. The real concern for the Sooners in this one is the offensive line. Though they are battered and bruised, the Sooners will have enough up front to protect quarterback John Mateer from Auburn defensive end Keldric Faulk. The Tigers’ secondary leaves plenty to be desired, and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle will have his full complement of weapons to attack Auburn over the middle. As long as the pocket holds for Mateer, the Sooners should have plenty of firepower to down the Tigers, which would allow OU fans to truly dream big headed into the season’s first bye week.
Final Score: Oklahoma 31, Auburn 17
Carson Field
I’m still of the opinion that 2024 didn’t provide an accurate snapshot of Jackson Arnold’s capabilities. In three games at Auburn, Arnold has thrown for 501 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 192 yards and four touchdowns. He also has yet to throw an interception. That said, Oklahoma’s defense is unlike any of the first three that the Tigers have faced. OU has given up just one touchdown in its first three contests, and the Sooners are allowing only 181 offensive yards per game. Even though Arnold looks far better than he did in his lone season as the Sooners’ starter, OU’s defense has a chance to exploit his weaknesses. Auburn is a good team, shown by the Tigers’ 38-24 road win over Baylor to open the season. Still, Oklahoma will narrowly beat the Tigers to remain unbeaten.
Final Score: Oklahoma 34, Auburn 27
Ryan Aber
Auburn's defense was supposed to be its strength, but the Tigers haven't exactly been dominant on that side of the ball. They surrendered 419 yards through the air to Baylor in the opener. The passing game continues to be OU's offense strength and that'll shine through here with another big day from John Mateer. Jackson Arnold looks better than he did a year ago, but the Sooners slow down Arnold and the rest of the Auburn offense with a relentless pass rush as OU continues its hot start with a win in the SEC opener.
Final Score: Oklahoma 27, Auburn 14
Brady Trantham
Auburn poses challenges in ways that the Michigan Wolverines could not. While both teams bring stout defenses and dual-threat quarterbacks, the Tigers will have the best player between both squads in future NFL draft pick edge rusher Keldrick Faulk. Faulk's abilities are made much more of a threat, considering the status of Oklahoma's offensive line from a health standpoint. In addition, the Sooner secondary will likely be tested by talented wide receiver Cam Coleman, who had three catches for 82 yards against OU last year. But just like the Michigan game, the Sooner defense will be facing a quarterback that has yet to prove at the college level to be able to consistently dissect a defense, particularly on passing downs. That alone allows for Oklahoma to be the enforcer in terms of dictating play. Oklahoma's offensive attack gets them ahead and forces Auburn out of their comfort zone and the Sooners pull away.
Final score: Oklahoma 38, Auburn 21