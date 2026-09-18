New Faces and Old Reliable: Three Bold Predictions for Oklahoma-New Mexico

NORMAN — Oklahoma tries to turn the page Saturday when the No. 24 Sooners take on New Mexico at 6:30 p.m. at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

There are plenty of questions in this matchup for the Sooners.

How will they respond after last week’s disappointing 17-10 loss to Michigan?

What will Ben Arbuckle’s game plan look like after Oklahoma abandoned the run early in that loss?

Will John Mateer perform better, avoiding costly turnovers and putting balls on target instead of constantly sailing them over his receivers’ heads?

Who will pick up the bulk of the reps at weakside linebacker with Kip Lewis banged up?

When will Xavier Robinson have a breakout game?

And on and on and on.

What we do know is that plenty of surprising moments will happen, and now it’s time for this week’s bold predictions ahead of the Sooners’ first matchup with the Lobos in more than 90 years.

Last week’s bold predictions were close but close doesn’t really count.

Tight end Rocky Beers had 94 yards receiving to lead Oklahoma, narrowly missing out on the predicted 100-yard game. Mateer ran the ball 13 times, falling outside of the prediction that he’d finish with fewer than 10 carries. Oklahoma’s defense sacked Bryce Underwood twice, failing to reach the prediction of double that mark.

But Saturday gives the Sooners a chance to recover from a down week and gives life to a new set of bold predictions:

One of the Defensive Newcomers Registers a Sack

Between Lewis’ injury the progress that has been made over the last week, Stephen F. Austin transfer Jaydon Southard could make his Sooners’ debut this weekend after being a late addition to the roster.

Arkansas transfer Danny Saili has appeared in both games and is making progress too, though Boise State transfer Braxton Fely — who has also yet to appear in a game — might be the most impactful of the new additions on offense.

One of that trio of players added to the roster in recent weeks will break through and record their first sack as a Sooner.

The Lobos have allowed four sacks over their first two games, and with the game having potential to at least remain competitive through the first half, Oklahoma’s defense will pick out spots to dial up the pressure. Southard had 2.5 sacks last season for the Lumberjacks while Fely had 5.5 sacks last season — including a solo sack vs. New Mexico in a Boise State victory — for the Broncos last season.

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell kicks off against UTEP. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Tate Sandell Hits a 50-Plus Yard Field Goal

Last season, Tate Sandell hit eight field goals of 50 or more yards to set a school record.

So far this season, his three field goals have come in a very tight range — between 32 and 34 yards.

That changes Saturday night.

With Oklahoma’s offense scuffling a bit, the offensive line still a work in progress and Trell Harris out, plus New Mexico’s defense being fairly stout so far, Sandell figures to get some chances.

At least one of those comes from 50 yards or longer, and the Lou Groza Award winner comes through with yet another deep field goal.

The Sooners will need Sandell to remain sharp heading into SEC play.

Oklahoma wide receiver Elijah Thomas competes against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Elijah Thomas Finds the End Zone

After playing just 12 offensive snaps in the opener, Sooners’ sophomore wide receiver Elijah Thomas played 36 last week against Michigan as Oklahoma used more 11 personnel vs. the 12, 13 and even 14 personnel they often featured against UTEP.

With Trell Harris out for a significant period of time, the Sooners must build depth at receiver so all of the pressure doesn’t fall on Isaiah Sategna.

Brent Venables spoke glowingly of Thomas earlier in the week when asked about the two players whose playing time figures to increase the most with Harris’ injury (Parker Livingstone being the other).

Here’s betting that not only is Thomas the primary beneficiary of the extra playing time but that Mateer finds him for the Checotah product’s first career touchdown.

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