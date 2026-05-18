Tallying Oklahoma's Potential All-Americans, All-Conference Players for 2026

There's already optimism that Oklahoma will hear its name all throughout the 2027 NFL Draft. With over 15 returning starters and heavy rotational players from a year ago, that optimism is not without merit.

Brent Venables' 2026 team is talented, perhaps his most talented since he's made the return to Norman in late-2021.

Last season, OU surprised with 10 wins and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Much of that success was thanks to 10 All-SEC performers and an All-American, Lou Groza Award-winning kicker.

If the 2027 NFL Draft calls on a number of Sooners, how many All-Americans or All-SEC players will make an impact in 2026?

All-Americans

Note: All-Americans can also earn all-conference honors. These projections highlight each player’s ceiling.

Oklahoma defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis, defensive tackle David Stone | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

If the 2026 Oklahoma Sooners are to have only one All-American — like 2024's Danny Stutsman and 2025's Tate Sandell — David Stone would be the betting favorite among the majority.

Stone's numbers last year won't jump off the box score — 16 tackles (42 combined), eight tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. His impact and ability were unquestioned as the Oklahoma native burst onto the scene to help lead one of the top defenses in the country.

Peyton Bowen finished off 2025 as one of the more imapctful safeties in the country. His playmaking ability makes him a nightmare roaming the secondary for opposing quarterbacks. For Bowen, health has been his biggest hurdle — if healthy, Bowen can flash consistently on big stages.

Taylor Wein was the breakout star last season. With R Mason Thomas gone to the NFL, Wein will look to lead the Sooner pass rush and build off his All-SEC Second Team season from a year ago.

Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Sooners emotional leader on defense, Kip Lewis, has been nothing short of outstanding since taking the field as a consistent player in 2023. He's proven to be one of the more punishing linebackers in the conference.

Speaking of linebackers, Owen Heinecke had one of the more feel-good stories of the offseason, That coupled with another strong season in 2026 could help him land All-American honors.

Isaiah Sategna is the most proven big-play skill player returning. After an explosive year where he finished second in the SEC in yards and touchdowns, there will be plenty of attention on him. Sategna has the talent to be an All-American, but Oklahoma may want to share the love on offense with the skill talent they added, making it difficult for Sategna to build off last season.

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Michael Fasusi is primed to improve upon his impressive freshman campaign in 2025 with a year where he truly asserts himself as a potential future NFL first-rounder. If he makes a leap this offseason, Fasusi will be one of the best tackles in the SEC as well as the country..

John Mateer is the quarterback at Oklahoma. That status allows you an easy (in thought) path to becoming an All-American. But for Mateer, he'll need to make some leaps before he finds himself in that conversation considering his 2025 production.

Sandell returning to Oklahoma in 2026 puts him on a short list to repeat as an All-American.

Potential All-Americans List

Peyton Bowen

Michael Fasusi

Owen Heinecke

Kip Lewis

John Mateer

Tate Sandell*

Isaiah Sategna

David Stone

Taylor Wein

All-SEC

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers catches a pass during a spring practice. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Not everyone can be an All-American, but earning All-SEC honors is nothing to sneeze at.

Interior lineman partner Jayden Jackson holds a similar impact to Stone in that the numbers don't tell the story. Jackson's has been one of the best players on the team since he stepped onto campus. For Jackson, the goal is to stay healthy. When he is close to 100 percent, he is one of the more feared linemen in the SEC.

Cole Sullivan has an uphill battle as a transfer tasked with learning the complicated Venables defensive attack. The talent is certainly there and Venables pryed him away from Michigan for a reason.

Potential All-SEC List

Rocky Beers

Tory Blaylock

Eli Bowen

Ryan Fodje

Courtland Guillory

E'Marion Harris

Trell Harris

Jayden Jackson

Jake Maikkula

Grayson Miller

Eddy Pierre-Louis

Reggie Powers

Xavier Robinson

Cole Sullivan

Jacob Ulrich

The offense is full of potential all-conference players. Many of them will either be hoping to build off impressive first year seasons like Eddy Pierre-Louis, Ryan Fodje and Tory Blaylock or transfers hoping to be immediate plug-and play impacts — Trell Harris (who earned All-ACC honors last year) and Rocky Beers.

For individual players to thrive on offense, every unit has to be better than last year. The offensive line helps the running backs which helps Mateer which helps spreading the wealth at pass catcher.

Oklahoma offensive lineman Ryan Fodje | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU corners Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory are primed to be one of the best duos in the conference. They will have a tough road ahead of them with the Sooners' schedule loaded with returning quarterbacks and superb skill talent out wide.

Oklahoma exited spring with an open competition at punter. Last season, Grayson Miller earned All-SEC honors after a great regular season. The playoff loss to Alabama where Miller had an abysmal day opened the door for Jacob Ulrich to retake his starting position. Whoever proves themselves will have a great chance to earn a all conference nod.

Too Early to Tell

OU will be depending on talents like Adepoju Adebawore and Danny Okoye to thrive opposite of Wein at edge rusher. Both players are immensely talented, and have had their roles increased due to injury in 2025, but it the first time either player will be leaned on to perform as starters or heavy rotational players.

Okoye had a spectacular spring and appears ready to put the hype into action in 2026.

Oklahoma running back DeZephen Walker gets tackled in the spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Spring Game freshmen extraordinaires Jashier Rogers and DeZephen Walker showed they belong on the field. If both stay healthy and have good fall camps, both players could demand playing time. Can they climb the depth chart high enough to produce at a high level?

Reserve defensive linemen Nigel Smith and Trent Wilson had great springs as the starters with Stone and Jackson out. They will have plenty of opportunity in Venables' strength in numbers philosophy.

Potential Surprise Candidates

Adepoju Adebawore

Michael Boganowski

Parker Livingstone

Danny Okoye

Jashier Rogers

Nigel Smith

Jack Van Dorselaer

DeZephen Walker

Trent Wilson