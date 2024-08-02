New Oklahoma Linemen Now Get Along Great After Intense DFW Rivalry
NORMAN — Getting to meet Oklahoma’s newest trench warriors on Thursday was a treat.
But getting to hear them talk about each other was even better.
“Probably didn’t like each other much,” said center Branson Hickman.
“I can’t lie,” said nose tackle Damonic Williams, “me and him, we hated each other.”
Hickman at SMU and Williams at TCU staged a couple of epic battles in the center of the field in 2022 and 2023, but now they’re playing for the Sooners — and get to go against each other every day in practice.
“It’s good to go against a familiar face every day that’s also a really good player,” Hickman said Thursday, a day after OU opened preseason training camp in Norman.
“I’m glad we’re on the same team now,” Williams said.
Williams is a 6-foot-1, 319-pound junior from Torrance, CA, who started 27 games over the last two seasons for the Horned Frogs. A big, powerful, quick and disruptive force in the middle, he received All-Big 12 accolades each of his first two seasons.
Hickman is a 6-2, 301-pound fifth-year senior from McKinney, TX, who made 33 starts over the last three years for the Mustangs. A sturdy, heady, patient blocker at center, he landed All-AAC honors each of the last two years.
When they met in 2022 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TCU won the game 42-34 on its way to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
In their fourth game of the year, SMU dropped to 2-2 while TCU improved to 3-0.
Williams played 48 snaps that day and received a Pro Football Focus grade of 61.3. Hickman played 92 snaps and graded out at 63.5.
In 2023, they rematched at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, and TCU won that one, too, 34-17, to improve to 3-1, while SMU again fell to 2-2.
Williams played 45 snaps and posted a grade or 65.8, while Hickman played 76 snaps and graded out at 74.8.
Williams came home with the Iron Skillet Trophy both years, but in their head-to-head matchups, it was pretty much a push: Williams, who started at nose but got to move around on the defensive line, made two tackles in 2022 and had two stops with one quarterback sack in 2023. Hickman, meanwhile, started at center and never budged, and didn’t give up so much as a quarterback pressure in 168 snaps against the Horned Frogs.
“He’s good. He’s really strong,” Hickman said. “Y’all have probably seen that before. He’s a big guy and strong but also moves well, so he’s a great guy to practice against every day, for sure.”
“He’s going to be good,” Williams said. “He’s a very quick center. And he’s very smart too. Once he gets his power with his speed, he’s a great center.”
Another similarity: both players took their time with the transfer portal — Hickman entered on Jan. 22, Williams on April 17 — and both patiently explored their options before landing in Norman. Hickman made the call on April 21 (the day after OU’s spring game) and Williams announced on May 3.
They’ve gotten to know each other a lot more in the three months since, and they've both been key fortifications at positions that had been potential weaknesses along the OU offensive and defensive line.
“It’s good,” Hickman said. “I mean, me and Dam probably didn’t like each other much back in the day, but now we’re teammates, and we built a pretty good relationship in the summer.”