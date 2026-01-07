Oklahoma Loses Linebacker to the Portal Following Cole Sullivan Addition, per Report

Following the massive signing of former Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan from the transfer portal, the Oklahoma Sooners are losing a valuable depth piece from the position.

Sammy Omosigho, who is going into his fourth season out of high school since he arrived in Norman in 2023, is reportedly entering the transfer portal. On3's Hayes Fawcett was the first to report.

Omosigho, who has played in 33 games — starting in two on the road at Auburn and against Texas in 2024 — has been a consistent contributor in Brent Venables' defensive schemes. His blend of speed and power helped land him opportunities at the cheetah position before settling in as a fill-in for Kip Lewis.

The linebacker unit is in a waiting period. Lewis, who could return for a final year of eligibility, has yet to share his decision on whether or not he will return to OU or leave for the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Owen Heinecke awaits a ruling from the NCAA on his eligibility for 2026.

Former linebacker Kobie McKinzie entered the transfer portal following Oklahoma's season-ending loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff. He has since landed at Northwestern to play out his final season in college.

A full, up-to-date list of Oklahoma's incoming and outgoing players can be found here.

Last season, Omosigho logged a combined-50 tackles along with 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He also knocked down four passes. In his career, he made 96 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and recovered a fumble in the loss to South Carolina in 2024.

Omosigho has been known as a sure tackler and overall solid, improving defender. Each year has seen an uptick in not only opportunities, but production. Per Pro Football Focus, Omosigho averaged out with a 90.1 tackling grade in 2025. His overall grade have been in the mid-to-high 70s.

In addition to the Sullivan signing, the Sooners will look for young players like Taylor Heim and James Nesta to make big leaps in the offseason to shore up the depth at linebacker. It is unclear if Oklahoma is recruiting more linebackers out of the portal, though a lack of experience on the roster suggests they could very well.