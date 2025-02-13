NFL Combine Invites Three Oklahoma Players, Three Former Sooners
Three Oklahoma players and three former Sooners will be headed to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February.
The three current OU players were expected — and all come from the defense.
Safety Billy Bowman, defensive end Ethan Downs and linebacker Danny Stutsman will all report to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to participate in drills and meet with NFL team personnel.
Bowman, a four-year starter from Denton, TX, played in 47 games during his OU career while making 195 carer tackles with 9.0 tackles for loss and 11 interceptions that produced 251 return yards and three touchdowns as well as two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries with one touchdown. He was the winner of last year’s Don Key Award and was named third-team All-SEC.
Downs, a three-year starter from Weatherford, OK, played in 50 games as a Sooner with 106 tackles, 31 TFLs, 12.5 quarterback sacks with an interception, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered. Downs received last year’s Bob Kalsu Award and was twice named second-team All-Big 12.
Stutsman, a three-year starter from Windermere, FL, played in 47 games at OU and ranks No. 9 in program history with 395 career tackles to go with 36 TFLs, eight sacks, three interceptions, two fumbles forced and one fumble recovery. Stutsman earned consensus All-America and first-team All-SEC accolades in 2024 and was a finalist for the Butkus Award.
Three former Sooners are also on their way to the combine.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who signed out of Mililani, HI, with UCF, played two years at Oklahoma and transferred to Oregon in 2024 and became the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist as he led the Ducks to an undefeated regular season, the Big Ten championship and the College Football Playoff, played for the Sooners in 2022 and 2023. Gabriel passed for 6,828 yards and 55 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions while also rushing for 690 yards and 18 touchdowns in his two seasons in Crimson and Cream. Last season he became the NCAA’s all-time leader with 189 total touchdowns and 155 touchdown passes, and ranks second all-time with 18,722 passing yards.
Wide receiver Theo Wease, a former 5-star recruit out of Allen, TX, played three full seasons for the Sooners in 2019 and 2020, catching 64 passes for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns. He played just one game in 2021. Wease transferred to Missouri, where he played two seasons and caught 109 passes for 1,566 yards and 10 scores, including two touchdowns against the Sooners in a wild victory over Oklahoma last November.
Tight end Jalen Conyers, from Gruver, TX, redshirted at Oklahoma in 2020, then transferred to Arizona State, where he played three seasons, before finishing college close to home last season at Texas Tech. Conyers didn’t play for the Sooners but ended his college career with 104 catches for 1,166 yards and 11 touchdowns and also rushed for three TDs.
The combine will host another Missouri wide receiver with OU ties: Luther Burden, was a 5-star recruit from East St. Louis who was committed to Oklahoma for nearly a year but flipped in 2021 and signed with the Tigers.
The NFL released the list of players invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday. A total of 329 prospects have been invited to attend this year's event, which will take place in Indianapolis from February 24 through March 3.