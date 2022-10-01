No Answers for Oklahoma, Brent Venables as TCU Blows Out the Sooners

FORT WORTH, TX — There are no positives to spin for Oklahoma coming out of Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday.

None.

Maybe worst of all is the specter of having to be back in the Metroplex seven days from now trying not to get similarly embarrassed by Texas.

The Sooners’ best player lost a fumble on the third play of the game, and it was all downhill from there in a 55-24 blowout defeat at the hands of TCU.

Oklahoma had beaten TCU eight years running, but that streak ended with an ignominious thud.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was at first wildly inaccurate, then suffered what looked like a potential head injury — the most high profile of a significant run of ongoing medical maladies for OU, with maybe the most serious being a fourth-quarter injury to defensive back Damond Harmon, who lay motionless for 15-20 minutes and needed a backboard and medical cart to get off the field. Harmon's chin and facemask hit a TCU runner's thigh as he was falling.

The defense, supposedly renewed by the return of defensive whiz Brent Venables as head coach, was as bad as it’s been at any point during the past decade of dreadful defense, giving up 480 yards in the first half alone and yielding touchdowns of 73, 69, 67 and 62 yards — two runs and two passes.

Lincoln Riley, who’s brother Garrett is the Horned Frogs’ offensive coordinator, likely enjoyed every minute of this debacle.

Most disquieting, of course, it Gabriel’s injury. He escaped the pocket on a second-quarter scramble and slid feet first to pick up yardage, but as he did, TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge dove over him and hit Gabriel with a forearm to the head. Gabriel’s head then contacted the ground, and he laid motionless on the field for several minutes at OU’s medical staff rushed to tend to him.

He spent another 20 minutes or so in the sideline injury tent, then walked under his own power to the OU locker room and did not return.

That brought on backup Davis Beville for his first extensive action of the season, and Beville never seemed to settle in.

Long-term, the most disconcerting issue is now the Oklahoma defense.

A week after the Sooners were embarrassed at home by Kansas State, things only got worse in Fort Worth.

In stepping in after Riley and his offense-first mindset left for USC last December, Venables said he would employ a “physical, punishing, relentless, suffocating defense.”

Saturday was a stark reminder of just how far away the Sooners are from accomplishing that vision. TCU finished with 668 total yards, including 361 rushing.

Quarterback Max Duggan hypothetically introduced himself to Heisman voters with a massive game, both running and throwing. The Horned Frogs exposed OU’s three-man defensive line with runs off the edge that produced big play after big play. The TCU wideouts out-competed the OU secondary, which was stricken early by a multitude of pass interference penalties.

And missed tackles piled up like purple welts inflicted over and over by the TCU offense.

Duggan finished with 302 yards passing and three touchdowns and another 116 yards rushing and two TDs. Kendre Miller ran for 136 yards and two scores.

Freshman Jovantae Barnes led OU with 100 yards and two TDs. Tight end Brayden Willis produced the only offensive highlight, a 78-yard catch and run that ended at the TCU 1-yard line. Gabriel finished just 7-of-16 for 126 yards.

Now, the Sooners will lick their wounds and try to regroup in time for next Saturday’s showdown against a Texas team that reportedly will get starting quarterback Quinn Ewars back in the lineup.

It’ll be a tall task — especially since the Sooners will head to the Cotton Bowl coming off their worst defeat since the 62-28 College Football Playoff loss to LSU in the 2019 Peach Bowl. It’s OU’s worst conference loss since a 48-14 home blowout to Baylor in 2014.

Ironically, it was that loss, and the 40-6 loss to Venables’ Clemson team in the Russell Athletic Bowl, that set things in motion for Bob Stoops to hire Riley as offensive coordinator and eventually head coach.

Now the Stoops-Riley path has led to Venables, who clearly didn’t have any answers for Saturday’s onslaught.

The Sooners’ newest head coach might be wise to give Stoops a call. Surely Venables’ old boss has some suggestions for getting things headed back in the right direction.