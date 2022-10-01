Quinn Ewers Targets Oklahoma Game for Return From Injury, per Report

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will not play on Saturday vs. West Virginia but is aiming to return next week against No. 18 Oklahoma, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports.

Ewers suffered a clavicle sprain in Texas’ second game of the season vs. Alabama and has missed each of the last two games, despite dressing for both, and is expected to do the same against the Mountaineers.

Before he went down, Ewers was off to a strong start to the season with 359 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in around five quarters of football. Hudson Card has taken over as starter in Ewers’ place, and he has put up 620 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in four games this season.

However, the Longhorns are 2–2 on the season, including losses to both Alabama and Texas Tech in games primarily played by Card instead of Ewers.

If Ewers does return next week, it will be for his first taste of the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma has had the upper hand recently, as Texas hasn’t beaten the Sooners since 2018 and only has one win since 2016.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Texas coverage, go to Longhorns Country.