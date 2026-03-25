Observations From Oklahoma's First Open Spring Practice of 2026

NORMAN — Oklahoma opened spring football for the 2026 season with an hour-long viewing window for local media on Wednesday. Video and pictures were permitted (more to come on Sooners On SI) Here are some observations from our team:

Injuries/Players Not Full Patricipants

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Freshman receiver Daniel Odom had no helmet and also had a left wrist hand cast, but he was following along in drills, doing what he could.

had no helmet and also had a left wrist hand cast, but he was following along in drills, doing what he could. Defensive back Markel Ford , edge rusher PJ Adebawore , defensive lineman Jayden Jackson and linebacker Beau Jandreau were also not in helmets.

, edge rusher , defensive lineman and linebacker were also not in helmets. Virginia transfer receiver Trell Harris was not spotted at practice.

was not spotted at practice. Tight end Ryder Mix had no pads or helmet, he's still recovering from an offseason ACL injury

had no pads or helmet, he's still recovering from an offseason ACL injury Running back Tory Blaylock also joined the no helmets club.

Defensive lineman David Stone not dressed — he was wearing a boot last week during Oklahoma's Pro Day.

not dressed — he was wearing a boot last week during Oklahoma's Pro Day. Offensive lineman Daniel Akinkunmi was on a scooter.

was on a scooter. Everyone on the field were wearing guardian helmets.

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General Observations

