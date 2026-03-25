Observations From Oklahoma's First Open Spring Practice of 2026
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NORMAN — Oklahoma opened spring football for the 2026 season with an hour-long viewing window for local media on Wednesday. Video and pictures were permitted (more to come on Sooners On SI) Here are some observations from our team:
Injuries/Players Not Full Patricipants
- Freshman receiver Daniel Odom had no helmet and also had a left wrist hand cast, but he was following along in drills, doing what he could.
- Defensive back Markel Ford, edge rusher PJ Adebawore, defensive lineman Jayden Jackson and linebacker Beau Jandreau were also not in helmets.
- Virginia transfer receiver Trell Harris was not spotted at practice.
- Tight end Ryder Mix had no pads or helmet, he's still recovering from an offseason ACL injury
- Running back Tory Blaylock also joined the no helmets club.
- Defensive lineman David Stone not dressed — he was wearing a boot last week during Oklahoma's Pro Day.
- Offensive lineman Daniel Akinkunmi was on a scooter.
- Everyone on the field were wearing guardian helmets.
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General Observations
- John Mateer's throwing motion looks ot be slightly improved. It is more over the shoulder at times, but he still sort of falls into the side-arm motion when he was sped up — as an example, many of his back shoulder throws during warm ups still a little flat requiring acrobatic catches by receivers.
- Bowe Bentley has a quick release, more typical than Mateer's.
- Ben Arbuckle spent time with Bentley when he wasn't throwing, more so than the time he spent around Mateer — but that's to be expected.
- Parker Livingstone looks every bit the tall and strong target he was at Texas — a natural pass catcher with excellent body control, especially near the boundary. He made some of the more impressive catches during the media viewing period.
- Peyton Bowen is noticeably bulkier, especially in his arms.
- Lloyd Avant has good size for a bowling ball — not too small bit thick enough to take punishment
- Jonathan Hatton looks like an upperclassmen in his pads. He's certainly a candidate to play early.
- Rocky Beers smooth in drills, natural pass catcher
- Jack Van Dorselear not as smooth as Beers, but has more speed to work with when he gets to the open field.
- Hayden Hansen is humungous — Oklahoma's tight end room has drastically improved from an optics standpoint.
- Jason Witten is not reserved, but not aggressive. He knew exactly what needed to be said if a tight end tripped up during a drill.
- Deland McCullough calm, detail oriented, not a yeller
- Tate Sandell was 4-for-4 from 45 yards out.
- Freshman kicker Trace Rudd looked impressive behind Sandell.
- Elijah Thomas sheds bags well on release drills, once he got into a straightaway, he showed off his impressive speed for his size.
- Jacob Jordan and Isaiah Sategna worked on kick returns and punt returns.
- Danny Okoye and Taylor Wein worked with defensive tackles and Todd Bates.
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Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.