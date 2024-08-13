Observations From Oklahoma's Open Practice
The No. 16-ranked Sooners opened the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's practice to the media, and Sooners on SI had three reporters on hand to observe practice.
In this story:
NORMAN — For the second time since training camp opened, the Oklahoma Sooners opened a portion of practice to be viewed by the media.
Brent Venables’ allowed viewing for the first 20 minutes of No. 16 OU’s practice on Tuesday, and Sooners on SI had three reporters — John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Randall Sweet — were on hand at the Rugby Fields in Norman.
Oklahoma primarily worked on special teams throughout the first 20 minutes of practice, but here are the observations from Sooners on SI crew:
- Junior defensive back Gentry Williams was in the warmup line and stretching as he normally does. Williams was at the head of the line as the defensive backs stretched, and he didn’t seem to be hampered as the group prepared for practice.
- Linebacker Dasan McCullough was not participating in the stretching. He watched the group get loose off to the side with a protective boot on his lower left leg and a scooter.
- Wide receiver Jayden Gibson was not participating in practice either. Gibson sustained an injury earlier in camp that will cost him a significant amount of time this season.
- Media members got one of their first looks at analysts working with the players directly at practice on Tuesday. Former San Diego State special teams guru Doug Deakin worked the kickoff coverage team at half speed. He commandeered the microphone to deliver his individual coaching over the speakers as he walked the group through each different kickoff return coverage.
- Running backs Kalib Hicks and Taylor Tatum were two of the players who worked with DeMarco Murray to return the two kickoffs on the reps where Deakin worked with the kickoff coverage team. Hicks wasn’t able to show off his dynamism in the open field because his rep was run at half-speed, but Tatum looked at ease with his full-speed rep.
- Zach Schmit nailed a long-range field goal from the right hash during the kicking portion. Schmit and Tyler Keltner alternated as the kicking battle between the two veterans continues throughout fall camp. Liam Evans made a chip shot during the kicking period, and punter Josh Plaster made a short kick from the right hash as well.
- Jacob Jordan, Andrel Anthony, Zion Ragins and Chapman McKown were working on punt returns separate from the rest of the team. Other players could factor into the return game, but Jordan, Anthony, Ragins and McKown were the only Sooners practicing punt returns during the media viewing session on Tuesday. Anthony and Ragins’ electric speed makes both players candidates to be dangerous on special teams if they can stay healthy. Listed at 145 pounds, Ragins is likely at least a year away from being a regularly contributor, even on special teams. Jordan’s quickness and reliable hands would make him a solid option, especially after arriving in Norman as an early enrollee.
- Former wide receivers coach Cale Gundy was in attendance on Tuesday. Gundy, who’s transitioned into media as a radio analyst, attended SEC Media Days in Dallas last month as a member of the media, but this time he appeared to be a guest of the program.
Published