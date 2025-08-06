All Sooners

Observations From Oklahoma's Practice on Wednesday

The Sooners opened practice up to local media members for approximately 30 minutes on Wednesday.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer throws during practice.
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer throws during practice. / Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI
NORMAN — Oklahoma opened about 30 minutes of its practice on Wednesday to local media members.

Ryan Chapman was on hand for Sooners on SI as OU worked through its sixth practice of fall camp. 

Here are Chapman’s observations from practice:

Charting Injuries

Oklahoma Sooners, Brent Venables
Head coach Brent Venables runs drills during football practice for the Oklahoma Sooners. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let’s start with the health updates. 

Tight end Kaden Helms and running back Jaydn Ott both worked cardio off to the side of practice. Helms had a cast on his right hand, the result of an injury sustained during Monday’s practice. 

With Ott working off to the side, it left only Jovantae Barnes and Tory Blaylock as the participants for running back coach DeMarco Murray

Defensive tackle Gracen Halton stretched with the team, but he quickly shed his pads to hop on the stationary bike underneath the injury tent. Defensive end Adepoju Adebawore and defensive lineman Jacob Henry also joined Halton on the bikes under the tent. 

Wide receiver Deion Burks was dressed, and he served mostly as a target for OU’s quarterbacks as they threw to landmarks early in practice. 

Sophomore quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. often hit the target and displayed nice touch on those passes to Burks and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle in the back of the end zone and in the back corner of the end zone. 

Zion Kearney was not spotted on the practice field. 

Practice Observations

Oklahoma Sooners, Jaren Kanak
Oklahoma tight end Jaren Kanak between drills. / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI

Unlike Monday’s practice, there was no one-on-one session to start the day. 

Defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe joined Reggie Powers and Kendal Daniels as the defensive backs working with the linebackers through coverage drills. Potentially, Newcombe could be an option at cheetah with Daniels and Powers.

Kendel Dolby was dressed out, though he hung around the cornerbacks in the early portion of practice. He often offered encouragement to Gentry Williams and Jacobe Johnson as they worked through individual drills. 

UTSA transfer kicker Tate Sandell knocked through his three field goal attempts from modest distances as the team quickly rolled through work on special teams to start the day. 

Tight end Jaren Kanak also showed his offensive instincts at the end of the open portion of practice. 

He quickly responded to a tipped pass in an outside drill to make a sideline catch before practice was officially closed to the media. 

