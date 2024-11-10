Official: Oklahoma Gets Two Receivers Back for Mizzou Game
COLUMBIA, MO — Finally, they’re back.
Oklahoma officially will have two more weapons added to the offensive arsenal for tonight’s game at No. 24-ranked Missouri.
Wide receivers Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks are both off the pregame SEC Media Availability list, released 90 minutes before kickoff, giving the OU offense and quarterback Jackson Arnold two of his top weapons for the first time in almost two months.
Farooq, a senior from Lanham, MD, went into this season with 86 career catches for 1,229 yards and seven touchdowns, but he suffered a broken foot on the second play of the 2024 season, a 47-yard catch from Arnold.
Burks, a transfer from Purdue, had 55 career catches for 635 yards and seven TD catches before coming to OU and burst out in the Sooners’ spring game with two long touchdowns. Burks had 26 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns before his injury against Tennessee.
Both players also are dressed out for the game and fully participated in all pregame warmups.
The Sooners and Tigers kick off at 6:45 p.m. OU is 5-4 overall and 1-4 in SEC play, while Mizzou is 6-2 and 2-2.