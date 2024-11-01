Official: Start Time for Oklahoma and Maine Changed
Oklahoma’s contest against Maine is moving up in the day.
Due to projections of inclement weather, the scheduled kickoff time between the Sooners and the Black Bears has been moved up from 1:30 p.m. to 11 a.m.
“Some weather models show a higher risk of severe weather beginning earlier in the afternoon,” Oklahoma announced in a statement on X, “which could complicate our ability to complete the game. The earlier start is also intended to allow everyone to enjoy he game and travel home safely before conditions worsen.”
The game is slated to be broadcast on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.
"With Saturday's forecast calling for afternoon storms, we made the decision to move the game up for the safety of fans and participants," said OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione in a press release. "While it's difficult to know if we'll experience any game delays due to potential inclement weather, this move increases our chances of avoiding such stoppages. In addition, the earlier start will ideally allow our fans to enjoy the game and travel home safely before the storms intensify."
Gates will open at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium at 9 a.m., per the release, and the Part at the Palace pregame festivities outside the stadium will run from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The Walk of Champions will start at approximately 8:45 a.m., per the release.
Saturday’s game is crucial in OU’s ability to move one step closer to becoming bowl eligible.
The Sooners sit at 4-4 on the year after a 1-4 start in SEC play. Maine, who is 4-4 on the year and is 2-3 in the CAA of the FCS, represents Oklahoma’s final non-conference game of the regular season.
After that, Oklahoma has a road trip to take on No. 25 Missouri, a bye week, the home finale against No. 14 Alabama and another trip away from Norman to close out its first run through the Southeastern Conference against No. 16 LSU.